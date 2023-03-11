Evacuation Orders in Place as Kern River Overflows in California

Evacuation orders were in place for parts of Kern County, California, as flash flooding was warned for the region on March 10.

This footage, filmed by Matt Volpert of gorafting.com, shows fast-flowing flood waters enveloping buildings in Kernville, California.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders for Kernville, urging locals to leave now and seek shelter away from the area.

The National Weather Service warned of “life-threatening” flash floods, adding that locals should avoid inundated roads. Credit: Matt Volpert/gorafting.com via Storyful