Evacuation Orders Expanded for Wildfire Threatening West Kelowna

Canadian officials expanded evacuation orders on Friday, August 18, after crews worked overnight to battle wildfires in British Columbia.

Evacuation orders issued for the McDougall Creek wildfire threatening the West Kelowna area were expanded to include properties north of Nahun to La Casa, fire officials said on Friday.

Officials confirmed some structural loss overnight from the McDougall Creek wildfire, which officials estimated to be 6,800 hectares (26 square miles), as of Friday.

Kelowna declared a state of emergency, officials said on Friday. A local state of emergency was declared for the city of West Kelowna and nearby areas, officials said on Thursday.

This footage from West Kelowna was posted by Rebecca Lottin on Thursday. Credit: Rebecca Lottin via Storyful