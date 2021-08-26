Evacuation Orders Ease as Dixie Fire Containment Grows in Plumas County, California

Some evacuation orders and warnings were eased on August 25, as the 735,064-acre Dixie Fire was 45 percent contained across multiple northern California counties, according to Plumas National Forest.

More than 5,000 personnel continued to battle the fire, according to InciWeb, as efforts were concentrated in Genesee Valley’s Taylorsville area throughout Tuesday, Plumas National Forest said.

This footage released by Lassen National Forest shows aerial operations in the Genesee Valley where crews are mopping up structures out to Taylorsville, the national forest wrote in a tweet.

“Firefighters are experiencing conditions never seen before, such as increased spread rates, spotting, and active nighttime burning,” Plumas National Forest wrote. Credit: Lassen National Forest via Storyful