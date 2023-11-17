'We Took Everything We Could': Icelanders Dash to Grab Belongings as Volcano Threat Looms

A man has described the “weird feeling” of returning briefly to his volcano-threatened hometown in Iceland, where he was told he should “drop everything and get out” if any sirens went off.

The man, Bjorn Palsson, was returning to his native town of Grindavik on November 13, after authorities allowed locals to return home to gather some belongings.

Palsson told Storyful that his sister, her husband, and their three children had come to his apartment in Reykjavik when the quakes started getting “super intense” on November 10, but without much of their belongings.

When police allowed residents to briefly return to their homes on November 13, Palsson and his brother-in-law drove to the southwestern town.

“It was a weird feeling getting into town and seeing all the police and rescue cars monitoring the town and we couldn’t drive on all of the road because of big cracks,” Palsson said. “We only had a limited time so we ran in the house and took everything we could.”

He documented the journey, with video showing a man telling him that access to Grindavik was “just in and out” and that the motorists were to “drop everything and get out” should they hear “sirens, horns, or anything similar,” Palsson said.

Palsson said that the uncertainty of the situation had led to a lot of stress for the residents of Grindavik, but that “Iceland is a small country, and we take care of each other.”

New restrictions were put in place regarding access to Grindavik on November 16, with instructions stating that the plan was “subject to change without notice”.

Thousands of eruptions have been measured around Grindavik, with forecasters warning this could signify the beginning of decades of seismic and volcanic activity. Credit: Bjorn Valur Palsson via Storyful

Video Transcript

[SPEAKING ICELANDIC]

- He says it-- Such a nice house. This guy came back for his motorcycle. With the hole right there. Damn.

[INAUDIBLE]

- Operation Save the LEGOs. Crazy.

- You've got to take that Nutella, man.

- And it's just ripped from the other side of it.