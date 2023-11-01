EV fires can be especially dangerous. Here's why

As fires involving electric vehicles can be especially dangerous, 11 News Investigates looks into the prevalence of such fires in Maryland and whether firefighters have the tools they need to fight the fires. Electric vehicles are still relatively new to consumers, some who have questions about risks associated with EVs as sales grow in Maryland and across the country. Experts told 11 News Investigates that when an EV catches on fire, the fires burn in such a way that's hard to miss. In a recent fire involving a Tesla, firefighters propped up the car's rear wheels to concentrate water on the lithium-ion battery underneath.