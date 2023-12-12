EV charger requirement for new construction to be voted on

CBC

A woman is dead after being hit by the driver of a pickup truck in Markham, Ont., on Sunday, according to York Regional Police. In a news release issued Monday, police said officers were called to the scene near Bur Oak Avenue and McCowan Road around 4 p.m. Sunday. There, they learned a 79-year-old woman was hit by the driver of a white Ford F150 pickup truck, according to police. The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead, police say.The dri