EU's von der Leyen: Hope lies in two-state solution

STORY: "Even as we deal with the urgency of today, we must think about the day after could look like and how Israelis and Palestinians can regain hope, have a perspective. And for this they need a political solution, and this horizon is the two-state solution," von der Leyen said in the Egyptian city of Arish, near Gaza.

She also noted that the EU had quadrupled humanitarian aid to Gaza to 100 million euros ($109 million) and organised flights bringing aid for Gazans to Arish, adding that Egypt was "truly providing a lifeline to Gaza".