EU's Barnier arrives for post-Brexit trade talks

With just five weeks left until the United Kingdom finally exits the EU's orbit, both sides are calling on the other to move their positions to clear the way for a trade deal that would avoid a tumultuous finale to the five-year Brexit crisis.

Barnier and Britain's chief negotiator David Frost are working to secure a deal before the UK's transition period with the EU ends on Dec. 31. Both sides are calling for the other to compromise on the three main issues of contention - fishing, state aid and how to resolve any future disputes.

