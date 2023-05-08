Eurovision contenders hit the 'turquoise carpet'

STORY: Location: Liverpool, England

Eurovision rolls out the turquoise carpet for this year's contenders

Date: May 7, 2023

Musical talent from across Europe is gathering at the birthplace of the Beatles

[Chris Harms, German singer]

"It doesn't feel like a competition. So far, it feels more like a festival, and the most beautiful thing about it, it's a festival of so many different genres. Because actually festivals are mostly limited to a certain kind of genre. It's very good to be here and see this open-mindedness every day."

The theme of the contest is ‘United by Music’

Eurovision says live shows will 'unite the cultures' of Ukraine and Liverpool

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra won the 2022 contest with its fusion of rap and folk music

The winning country normally hosts the event the following year, but not this time