Europe shows its support for Belarus Solidarity Day
The day was called by the leadership of the opposition, based in Latvia.
Super Bowl LV pits Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Durant will have to quarantine for seven days after having close contact with a team employee who tested positive for COVID-19, Yahoo Sports has learned.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool discusses how Tampa Bay can beat Kansas City, X-factors for each team and why Travis Kelce is so dominant.
According to a GoFundMe page, the child “suffered swelling in the brain and bleeding around her brain, she hasn’t woken since the crash.”
Auston Matthews scored twice to extend his goal streak to seven games and Wayne Simmonds added a pair as the Maple Leafs whomped the Canucks on Saturday.
Chris Boucher scored a career-high 29 points and added 10 boards in the Raptors' loss to the Hawks.
At 25, in his fourth season, Patrick Mahomes is among the most accomplished young professional athletes of all time.
Jake Allen made 34 saves while Josh Anderson and Jeff Petry each scored as Montreal beat Ottawa on Saturday afternoon.
The three recent legends were joined by John Lynch, Alan Faneca, Tom Flores, Drew Pearson and Bill Nunn.
It was scary for several minutes as the medical staff attended to Edgar.
Arguably the NBA's three biggest stars aren't happy with the league trying to forge ahead with an All-Star game amid a pandemic.
You can't write off Tom Brady and the Bucs, but if Patrick Mahomes does his thing on Sunday the Chiefs will once again be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.
Always stream against the Senators, Mike Hoffman is finding his groove, and eight more takeaways from a tumultuous week in fantasy hockey.
We're grading every one of the Super Bowl commercials as they happen, from the best of the best to the ones you're sorry you watched. Join us!
Three of the biggest bets placed on Super Bowl LV at BetMGM have come in on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Many league insiders expected Bieniemy to land a head coaching job this offseason, a reason why an extension hasn’t been hammered out yet.
PARIS — Canada forward Jonathan David scored both goals as Lille won 2-0 at struggling Nantes to top the French league on Sunday. Lille restored its two-point lead over Lyon while third-place Paris Saint-Germain will trail Lille by six points if it loses at bitter rival Marseille later. Aleksandr Golovin scored a hat trick and set up the other goal as Monaco won 4-3 at Nimes for a seventh straight league win. David's second goal was superbly taken as he thumped the ball home from the edge of the penalty area late on, following fine play by Timothy Weah and Renato Sanches to set him up. David opened the scoring after eight minutes against a lacklustre Nantes side which is in 18th place and has not won any of the six games since former France coach Raymond Domenech took charge. Down south in Nimes, Golovin starred. Russia’s midfield star from the 2018 World Cup put Monaco 2-0 up with identical-looking goals inside 11 minutes, ghosting to the back post to meet two crosses from the left by Fode Ballo-Toure. Striker Wissam Ben Yedder had a goal disallowed soon after as Monaco made a rampant start, only for its leaky defence to allow Nimes to get back in the game. Zinedine Ferhat set up Lucas Deaux and then scored himself to make it 2-2 after 30 minutes of a thrilling half. Fourth-place Monaco's total of 35 goals conceded is the highest of the top six but it has now scored 50. Golovin restored the lead in the 61st when his free kick from the left went past everyone, including unsighted goalkeeper Baptiste Reynet, for his hat trick. He then played striker Kevin Volland through for the fourth in the 76th. Niclas Eliasson pulled one back for last-place Nimes with a free kick. Niko Kovac's slick coaching has helped move Monaco up the table, and it faces defending champion Paris Saint-Germain in two weeks. Neymar was in the PSG squad after recovering from gastroenteritis but Marseille was without imposing striker Arkadiusz Milik, who has a minor thigh injury. Tensions have been running high at Marseille with coach Andre Villas-Boas resigning this week, just days after a mob of angry fans stormed the training ground in protest at bad results. To prevent any further incidents, 400 police officers were deployed around the stadium and elsewhere in the city. OTHER MATCHES Defender Vitorino Hilton made his 500th appearance in the French first division and the 43-year-old Brazilian finished on the winning side as Montpellier beat struggling Dijon 4-2. Hwang Ui-jo continued his good form with a second-half goal but it was not enough as Bordeaux lost 2-1 at Brest. The South Korea forward profited from a mix-up in defence to fire in his fourth goal in the last five games, but Benin striker Steve Mounie and midfielder Romain Faivre netted late goals for Brest. Also, it was: Nice 3, Angers 0; and Saint-Etienne 1, Metz 0. Lyon swept aside Strasbourg on Saturday with Memphis Depay scoring twice. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press
Check out Jose Ramirez and the rest of the third basemen in our fantasy baseball draft rankings.
NFL greats elsewhere, Peyton Manning and John Lynch shared a second career in Denver. Now they have a third mutual experience. Close friends Manning and Lynch, who joke about drinking Mai Tai cocktails together at Pro Bowls in Hawaii and then charging them to hotel rooms of other players, are members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2021. The star quarterback and safety reminisced about their relationship and entering the Canton, Ohio, shrine together hours after the latest group of inductees was revealed. Joining them for the August enshrinements will be Charles Woodson, Calvin Johnson and Alan Faneca among modern-day players, plus senior candidate Drew Pearson, coach Tom Flores and contributor Bill Nunn. “Those friendships and relationships don’t go away when you stop playing football,” said Manning, the only five-time league MVP and a two-time Super Bowl champion, once with the Indianapolis Colts and then with the Denver Broncos. “The fact we received this news the very same year, I am very honoured.” Added Lynch, who waited nine years to be voted into the hall: "His passion for the game is what linked us, and then we started sharing a lot of things, our families, everybody got to know each other. “Peyton has become a tremendous friend and a guy I rely on for advice when I am making decisions,” said Lynch, now general manager of the San Francisco 49ers. “It is an honour to go in with him for sure.” What they are entering, as described by former defensive back Woodson — like Manning and Faneca a member of the All-Decade Team of the 2000s — is everlasting. “This marks the end of what I did as a player for 18 years in the NFL and what I did through high school and college,” Woodson explained. “I feel like this means I am going to live forever. This is the ultimate that one player could ever achieve after their playing days are over.” Like Pearson, Flores and Lynch, Faneca had a lengthy wait. A strong group of offensive linemen became eligible, and in the last two years Kevin Mawae and Steve Hutchinson were selected. Now in his sixth try, Faneca is in. “It's not the greatest to have to wait, but it is all the same. We get to share it,” said Faneca, who played 13 NFL seasons and won a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers. “It's strange to even throw it out there to say it — it is immortality. That bust will be there for 40,000 years. I can’t even imagine that.” Manning, Johnson and Woodson didn't have to wait, of course. There was even a major break from tradition in how they were told of their selection by Hall of Fame President David Baker. Usually, Baker would knock on the new inductee's hotel room door. During the pandemic, Baker instead travelled to the houses of the four modern-day players and Flores, and he surprised Manning at the Broncos' stadium. “Loudest knock I have ever heard and maybe the best knock,” Lynch said. “Thirty years of coaching that flashed right in front of me," Manning added. "Kind of tough, they tell you this great news: ‘You can’t tell anyone for two weeks.'” Flores is the first Hispanic American coach in the hall. “It is a real honour, a compliment to have people show you that they feel you did a good job,” Flores said. “As people look back on it, you did well and you were one of the best. The fact the Hispanic race has embraced this, they love the Raiders ... it never was an issue until when we went to LA and the communities there embraced me and they embraced the Raiders. It gives you some pride and it gives you a purpose in life that you can be a leader, be an example ... of what can be done regardless of who you are or where you come from.” He referenced one of his predecessors with the Raiders who is enshrined in Canton, John Madden. “As John Madden has said: ‘All our busts will be talking to each other for many years to come.'” The late Nunn, at first a journalist in Pittsburgh and then a scout for the Steelers, mined the historically Black colleges and universities for talent. He was directly responsible for finding four members of the Steel Curtain teams that won four Super Bowls. Johnson, a member of the 2010 NFL All-Decade Team, summed up the experience for all of the class of 2021. “To be a member of this excellent fraternity, the guys I grew up watching, to be alongside the guys I emulated my game after,” Johnson said. "I can only imagine all the great stories to be told. Just to be with the best in the game is truly an honour.” ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Barry Wilner, The Associated Press
The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet up Sunday in Super Bowl 55. Follow all the action here on Yahoo Sports.