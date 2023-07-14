Europe heatwave puts off Brits as temperature records loom
As the mercury rises to unprecedented levels, holidaymakers in resorts across southern Europe are already grappling with scorching temperatures, setting the stage for imminent record-breaking heat. Forecasts indicate that in the coming days, the temperature is set to soar into the mid-forties. The situation has raised concerns among hotels as they contemplate the possibility of a future wherein the sweltering conditions deter British tourists from choosing their destination for their holidays.