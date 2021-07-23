Euro 2020 delivers boost for retail sales but clothes stores slip back

CBC

Skateboarder Annie Guglia was flying to Tokyo on Friday to serve as a substitute for the street event in case a current competitor tests positive for COVID-19, Radio-Canada reported. The first athlete on the substitute list, Spain's Andrea Benitez, was already promoted to the main event after Dutch skateboarder Candy Jacobs contracted the virus, rendering her unable to compete. Now Guglia, who twice tested negative before departing for Japan, could be close to competing in her sport's Olympic de