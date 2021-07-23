Euro 2020 delivers boost for retail sales but clothes stores slip back
Football fans stocking up in supermarkets delivered a boost to the UK retail sector last month but fashion stores suffered a setback, official figures show.
The Seattle Kraken didn't swing a single trade after having 30 teams over the barrel for the last week.
The Tampa Bay Rays are adding one of the league's best hitters.
High praise from a man who already had six.
Hopkins and other players responded to the NFL's new policies for unvaccinated players.
So "Cleveland Baseball Team" still hasn't been ruled out, right?
The Carolina Hurricanes have parted with their Calder-nominated netminder in a deal with the Red Wings.
Canada's Ellie Black sheds light on her approach before gymnastics routines.
The Calgary Flames have picked up forward Tyler Pitlick from the newly formed Seattle Kraken.
The West African country of Guinea has reversed an earlier decision to pull out of the Olympics and will send a delegation of five athletes to the Tokyo Games.
There are 670 days separating the last game at Rogers Centre and the next, and that time has completely changed the face of this franchise.
Mercedes is back less than 24 hours after posting a retirement message on Instagram.
KD wanted his ball back after making a shot at practice.
Chicago Blackhawks executive Stan Bowman pledged Thursday to cooperate with an investigation into allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted two players in 2010.
With New Orleans and Chicago being reported as additional suitors for Kyle Lowry, the Raptors may not be able to afford to re-sign the unrestricted free agent and franchise icon.
Any Olympian will tell you that peaking at the right point is key to a successful Games, and Canada has numerous athletes doing just that.
Canada's Ellie Black thinks you have to be wild and daring to succeed in the gymnastics world.
At least five members of the delegation from the Czech Republic tested positive. Officials are concerned their chartered flight may be to blame.
Skateboarder Annie Guglia was flying to Tokyo on Friday to serve as a substitute for the street event in case a current competitor tests positive for COVID-19, Radio-Canada reported. The first athlete on the substitute list, Spain's Andrea Benitez, was already promoted to the main event after Dutch skateboarder Candy Jacobs contracted the virus, rendering her unable to compete. Now Guglia, who twice tested negative before departing for Japan, could be close to competing in her sport's Olympic de
CLEVELAND (AP) — Mac Speedie spent his life overcoming hurdles both physical and figurative. He's about to clear another. A quick, sure-handed wide receiver on powerhouse Cleveland Browns teams in the 1940s and 50s, Speedie, who overcame a childhood disease and later delayed his playing career to serve in World War II, is finally being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “It’s like a dream come true,” his daughter, Rebecca Speedie Walker said from her home in Colorado. “We had all but g
Nearly 600 Team USA members submitted their vaccination status.