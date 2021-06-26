Eugenio Suárez's solo homer
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Eugenio Suárez smashes a solo homer to left-center field, his 16th of the season, making the score 3-2 in the bottom of the 7th inning
Eugenio Suárez smashes a solo homer to left-center field, his 16th of the season, making the score 3-2 in the bottom of the 7th inning
"The NHL is showing [their] true colours. Gary doesn’t care about anyone but himself. This is absolutely disgusting that the NHL is doing nothing."
The Canadiens have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final, providing proof that their GM's visions, ideas, and concept of team was worth seeing through.
Former Mavericks point guard and Hall of Famer Jason Kidd will replace Rick Carlisle as the head coach in Dallas.
Winner gets the winner of Fury-Wilder?
Durant is the best basketball player in the world. That’s what we call players who can reach levels no one else can on the court, right?
The Atlanta Hawks have proven they're not a one-man show and not on some fluke postseason run. This squad is built to win for a long time to come.
For the fallen opponents of the Montreal Canadiens during the 2021 NHL playoffs, the last thing they’ve seen before being put to death is red.
Watson's clubhead went slinging toward the fairway after it hit the ball and Watson still hit the ball over 260 yards.
Canada's Derek Drouin has ended his quest to make the Tokyo Olympic team.
"This was not something that only a few people knew about. The entire training staff, a lot of people knew...This was an open secret.”
Despite some serious challengers, Wimbledon is Djokovic's to lose.
It's an absolute party in Montreal, as the Canadiens are off to their first Stanley Cup Final since 1993.
Denmark is excelling at Euro 2020, but this dude carrying a dozen giant beers up a bunch of stairs without spilling a drop is the tournament MVP.
The knockout rounds begin on Saturday and the champion will be crowned on July 10.
The men's steeplechase and men's discus finals were held Friday night.
Orgeron has been added to a Title IX lawsuit against the school.
Canada's men's basketball team will get a small boost at its last-chance Olympic qualifier in Victoria. B.C. Public Health announced Friday it would allow roughly 10 per cent of Victoria's Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre 7,400-person capacity for games beginning July 1. That excludes Canada's round-robin games which take place on June 29 and 30, but includes the tournament semifinals and final. B.C. Public Health said spectators from different parties must physically distance from each other and f
MONTREAL — After years of flirting with the two-minute barrier, Lindsey Butterworth finally smashed it -- in emphatic fashion. The 27-year-old from North Vancouver, B.C., kicked hard down the final straightaway to win the women's 800 metres at the Olympic track and field trials on Friday. Crossing the finish line, she looked at the time, and both hands flew to her mouth in delight. Butterworth won in one minute 59.19 seconds, dipping under the automatic Olympic standard of 1:59.50 -- and shatter
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Willy Adames hit a tying, two-run homer in the ninth inning and singled to set up Keston Hiura’s sacrifice fly in the 11th as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 5-4 Friday to cap a return to full capacity at American Family Field. Billed as Re-Opening Day, the game that originally was scheduled to be played at night drew a crowd of 31,140. It was the first time the Brewers were allowed 100% capacity at a park that holds 41,700 — Milwaukee began the season at 25 perc
It is no coincidence that the favorites to reach the NBA Finals from each conference have been two of the league's three healthiest teams all year.