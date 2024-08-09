Eugenio Suárez's homer off the foul pole (17)
Eugenio Suárez puts the D-backs on the board with a solo home run off the left-field foul pole in the bottom of the 5th inning
The Phillies hope to build some momentum after finishing the season 5-1 against the Dodgers. Meanwhile, the NL West leaders are in a tighter race than expected.
Williams’ ranking of Stafford in the quarterback hierarchy might come as a surprise
Between some huge moments at the Stade de France to Stephen Curry's comeback win for Team USA, Thursday at the 2024 Paris Olympics provided some incredible photos.
Grant Holloway had won everything there is to win as a superstar hurdler except this, an Olympic final, a gold medal on the grandest stage in sport. Until now.
Team USA’s Tara Davis-Woodhall wins gold in the women’s long jump here at the 2024 Olympics on a jam-packed Thursday night of track and field.
Lyles took the bronze.
The pitch was tied for the fastest in the history of the pitch-tracking era to secure a strikeout. It wasn't even Chapman's fastest pitch of the at-bat.
Moon took silver for the United States after winning gold in Tokyo.
Valdez came painfully close to recording his second career no-hitter.
Hall fought down the final 100 meters to win his first gold medal.
In a thrilling end to the skateboarding of the Olympics, Palmer defended his Tokyo gold medal.
“I don't want them to be better,” Emma Hayes said after the USWNT's 1-0 Olympic semifinal win over Germany. “Truthfully. I want them to suffer. And I thought we suffered a hell of a lot today. And — good.”
Echikunwoke claimed silver in the women's hammer throw.
According to a report, Nabers had been having lots of success against the Lions' secondary over the past two days and that may have been a factor in the escalation.
Sam Kendricks took silver while Sweden's Armand Duplantis broke the world record to win gold.
Team USA's Wettstein finishes sixth in a thrilling final at Place de la Concorde.
Allman's throw of 69.50 was almost two meters better than anyone else in the field.
Surfers waited after time ran out for judges to score the decisive final ride that ensured Marks' victory.
The NFL's new kickoffs debuted last week in the Hall of Fame Game.
Much like their entire Olympics, Team USA started slow but finished strong, and will go home with a medal.