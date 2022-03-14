EU tightens sanctions, but won't ban Russian oil: source

STORY: The EU is set to impose new sanctions on Russian oil majors Rosneft, Transneft and Gazprom Neft, but will continue to buy oil from them.

That's according to sources.

The three companies are already subject to tough EU restrictions on loans and debt financing.

Under the new package, sources said they will also face an investment ban and be subjected to a "transaction ban," which would block investments and other transfers of financial resources to them.

But in a sign of European concerns about the impact of sanctions on oil prices and supplies, governments insisted on clarifying that the new measures would not prevent EU states and companies from buying oil from the affected firms.

That's in contrast with the U.S., which last week banned oil imports from Russia, sparking a jump in crude prices.

The U.S., however, does not import as much gas from Russia as the EU.

The source said that many EU governments requested carve outs that would allow their companies to pay bills to the Russian majors and continue buying their oil.

That request reportedly led to a slight delay in the approval of the new sanctions, which had been initially submitted for approval on Sunday (March 13).

The EU's top diplomats are set to discuss and approve the amended proposal later on Monday (March 14).

The same day saw oil prices drop as much as 7.5% on hopes for progress in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.