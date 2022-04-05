EU targets coal, vodka in new Russian sanctions sweep

STORY: Von der Leyen: "These atrocities cannot and will not be left unanswered."

The European Commission proposed sweeping new sanctions against Russia on Tuesday, including banning coal imports and halting trade worth nearly 20 billion euros in retaliation over possible war crimes in Ukraine.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said existing sanctions have damaged Russia's economy, but more was needed.

"So today, we are proposing to take our sanctions a step further. We will make them broader and sharper so that they cut even deeper into the Russian economy."

The proposed measures, which must be approved by all 27 European Union states, include banning imports of coal, wood, cement, liquors and seafood. A source said the restrictions would also hit caviar, vodka, rubber and chemicals.

Von der Leyen said the Commission was working on banning oil imports, as well.

The proposals come as part of the West's response to the gruesome discovery of civilians shot at close range in Bucha, a town outside Kyiv that was seized back from Russian forces.

Moscow has said the deaths in Bucha were a "monstrous forgery" staged by the West to discredit it.

The Mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, on Tuesday urged nations to stop doing business with Russia.

“Because every euro, every cent what you receive from Russians or what you send to Russia have blood, it is bloody money and the blood of this money is Ukrainian blood, blood of Ukrainian people.”

Von der Leyen said Tuesday's proposal included a ban on Russian vessels and Russian-operated vessels from accessing EU ports, and a ban on exports to Russia including of advanced semiconductors, quantum computers, and other electrical and transport equipment.

"With this, we will continue to degrade Russia's technological base and industrial capacity."

The United States is also expected to announce new sanctions.

On Monday, Washington targeted Russia’s ability to pay its debt obligations by stopping the Russian government from paying holders of its sovereign debt more than $600 million from reserves held at U.S. banks in a move meant to ratchet up pressure on Moscow, raising the risk of default.