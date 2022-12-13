EU Parliament Removes Kaili as Vice President After Corruption Charges

The European Parliament voted to strip MEP Eva Kaili of her role as a vice president of the assembly on December 13, after she and others were charged for allegedly receiving cash and gifts in a widening corruption scandal linked to Qatar.

The president of the parliament, Roberta Metsola, tweeted that, “In view of the ongoing investigations,” the parliament, “decided that Eva Kaili is no longer one of its Vice-Presidents.”

There were 625 votes in favor of the motion, the parliament said, and one against.

Kaili, one of 14 vice presidents in the EU parliament, was among four people arrested and charged in the Belgian investigation.

In a statement posted on Twitter, World Cup host Qatar rejected allegations of misconduct, saying that “[a]ny association of the Qatari government with the reported claims is baseless and gravely misinformed.” Credit: EU Parliament via Storyful