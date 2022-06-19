EU human rights official on mission in Ukraine

STORY: "When we talk about war crimes we talk not only about those who committed the crime... They of course have responsibility. But we are also talking about those who are in the chain of command, if necessary right to the very top, " Eamon Gilmore, EU Special Human Rights Representative said.

Gilmore, spoke after walking around ruined buildings and wrecked cars of Irpin, a town near Kyiv which became the scene of heavy fighting early in the invasion.

The Irpin tour was designed to highlight what Ukraine and its backers say were large-scale atrocities committed by Russian troops, what Olaf Scholz described as the scene of “unimaginable cruelty” and “senseless violence”.