EU Home Affairs Commissioner on Covid-19 and re-opening of EU internal borders

Ylva Johansson is the woman in charge of the EU's Home Affairs portfolio. She's a Social Democrat who served as minister several times in her home country of Sweden. The Commissioner is now in charge of weighty EU dossiers which have come to the fore amid the Covid-19 pandemic. These include ensuring freedom of movement around Europe's Schengen area, overseeing new migration and asylum policy, plus internal security and law enforcement. Johansson spoke to FRANCE 24 about the re-opening of EU internal borders, Sweden's handling of the pandemic and the risk of an increase in crime.

