EU grants Ukraine candidate status

STORY: Although it could take Ukraine more than a decade to eventually join the European Union, the decision to officially accept it as a candidate is a symbolic step that signals the bloc's intention to reach deep into the former Soviet Union.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompted Kyiv to formally apply for candidate status, and the EU to approve it unusually quickly.

Neighboring Moldova was also granted candidate status while Georgia was told it would get the same once it has fulfilled more conditions.

The bloc's leaders stressed these countries will have much "homework" to do, and the EU itself will need to change how it works to be able to cope with yet another extension of the club.