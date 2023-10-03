EU foreign ministers, Ukraine put on brave face despite U.S. aid cuts

Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Last week, Donald Trump, the Republican frontrunner in the 2024 race for the White House, called a once obscure New York judge "DERANGED" and a "Highly Politicized Democrat" who "hated everything about me at a level that I have never seen before." That same judge will preside over a trial where he will decide how much Trump and his family business should pay for committing fraud, and whether effectively to put them out of business in New York. Justice Arthur Engoron of the state Supreme Court in Manhattan is presiding, without a jury, in the civil lawsuit brought against the former president by state Attorney General Letitia James.