EU drafts new rules for gig workers

The European Commission has drafted new rules on the so-called "gig economy".

It aims to give workers for online platforms the right to a minimum wage, paid holidays and pension rights.

The announcement was made Thursday (December 9) and affects those working at companies like Uber and Deliveroo.

It is a world first, but still needs to be agreed by EU countries and lawmakers before it can become law.

European Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis.

"Platform workers deserve the same level of protection than everyone in the EU under our social model. Today's package of proposals is there to address these issues."

It's the EU's latest attempt to regulate tech companies and push for a level playing field between online and traditional firms.

If the new rules are made law, online platform companies that set pay and standards of conduct for their workers will have to classify them as employees.

Online food ordering and delivery firms have long fought court cases around Europe and the U.S. to have their couriers classed as self-employed, rather than employees.

Reactions to the EU draft from affected companies was mixed.

Just Eat Takeaway.com CEO Jitse Groen said he welcomed the proposed new rules.

But a lobby group that includes Uber and Deliveroo said that the proposals would lead to job losses.