EU Council president calls on Russia to end 'senseless war'

STORY: “The single best way to end the acute crisis in food and energy is for Russia to end this senseless war and to respect the U.N. charter,” Michel told reporters at the G20 Bali summit.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine had triggered calls by some Western leaders for a boycott of the summit and for the withdrawal of Russian President Vladimir Putin's invitation. G20 host Indonesia, however, resisted doing so, refusing to withdraw Putin's invitation, and also rejecting what Indonesian sources say has been pressure from G7 nations to condemn Russia at the summit this week.

A joint G20 communique, which would need to be agreed by all parties, appears unlikely, with Indonesia instead pushing for a leaders' declaration, diplomatic sources say.