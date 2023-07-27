Ethan Slater's Ex Breaks Silence About His Romance with Ariana Grande: 'My Family' Is 'Collateral Damage'
Lilly Jay, whose ex Slater reportedly filed for divorce on Wednesday, told Page Six that his new flame Grande is "not a girl's girl"
Lilly Jay, whose ex Slater reportedly filed for divorce on Wednesday, told Page Six that his new flame Grande is "not a girl's girl"
The federal agent escaped with minor injuries after back-to-back crashes on Highway 70 in Sutter County.
Alicia Navarro, 18, shows up at a police station in Montana more than 1,000 miles from her home.
O'Leary's worried about one group in particular.
Hogan's third engagement comes more than a year after he and Daily first began dating
The GOP leader was giving an opening statement during a press conference when he abruptly stopped speaking and stood silently for several seconds.
"For those that still believe there was widespread voter fraud, these people are admitting they lied to you," election official Gabriel Sterling tweeted on Thursday.
Joe Biden appears to have rowed back on his claim that he had no knowledge of his son’s controversial foreign business dealings as the scandal casts a shadow over his presidency.
Melania Trump felt betrayed and disappointed by an array of friends, aides, and select Trump family members, according to The New York Times.
PERTH, Australia — After a wild night in Perth, the Canadian women's soccer team returned to its training base in Melbourne on Thursday to prepare for what is now a do-or-die match against Australia at the FIFA Women's World Cup. Hours after landing, seventh-ranked Canada found itself in a Group B logjam thanks to No. 40 Nigeria's 3-2 upset win over No. 10 Australia in the final game of the day. With one round of games remaining, it's all up for grabs in Group B. Olympic champion Canada could fi
And a thong-baring micro-minidress, because of course.
Spring is just beginning, but Dua Lipa just gave a summer fashion teaser while sending her greetings from paradise. The singer posed in a crochet Hello Kitty swimsuit in new shots shared to her Instagram
Jose Colon/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesKYIV—The Kupiansk and Lyman axis of eastern Ukraine is rapidly spiraling into one of the hottest flashpoints of the war. The Ukrainian military reports that Russia has packed the region with more than 100,000 soldiers and 900 tanks—almost as many as the USSR deployed during the occupation of Afghanistan.For some on the front line, it’s a sign that Vladimir Putin is desperate for a chink of light in his disastrous war.“Putin has to sell at least some vict
“The man is lucky to be alive,” officials said.
It's unclear how much damage was caused by a Russian strike on a key Ukrainian air base that houses the planes that carry the Storm Shadow missile.
A video of the seemingly tense moment surfaced online this week
Follow the latest news in Trumpworld as former president’s legal battles heat up amid 2024 primary race
The Irish musician wrote that she had been living as an "undead night creature" since her son died in 2022
Trump's former fixer speculated his ex-boss is freaking out as legal heat intensifies and a third indictment looms.
Jenner set the record straight during the season 3 finale of 'The Kardashians' after noting her fans' comments about her and Karanikolaou on social media
Ryan Reynolds has shared a cheeky throwback to his 2009 rom-com The Proposal in honour of co-star Sandra Bullock's 59th birthday.