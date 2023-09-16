Estevan Florial's two-run single
Estevan Florial drillls a line drive to right field, driving home Gleyber Torres and Austin Wells to extend the Yankees' lead to 3-0 in the top of the 1st
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani's locker has been mostly cleared out at Angel Stadium, and the Los Angeles Angels declined to say why Friday night. The two-way superstar missed his 11th consecutive game with an oblique muscle injury Friday night when the Angels lost 11-2 to Detroit. Although Ohtani was at the stadium before the game, the soon-to-be free agent's locker was largely empty afterward. Nearly all of the personal items had been removed from his locker and the adjoining empty stall
The Blue Jays have lost the confidence and affection of their fan base with an underachieving squad that simply hasn't been fun to watch.
Blue Jays call-ups Davis Schneider, Spencer Horwitz and Ernie Clement have developed a special bond away from the diamond.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays had to move on from a four-game sweep at the hands of the Texas Rangers. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., was more than happy to help them do that. Guerrero Jr.'s three-run homer lifted the Blue Jays over the Boston Red Sox 3-0 on Friday to snap Toronto's four-game losing skid. That sweep at the hands of the Rangers dropped the Blue Jays out of a wild-card berth but the win helps Toronto keep pace with Texas and the Seattle Mariners. "The key is just to leave everything in
CHICAGO (AP) — Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli spends most of his life around a bunch of Twins. His future is going to be a little different. Baldelli is going on paternity leave after Saturday's game against the Chicago White Sox. His wife, Allie, is expecting twin boys in the coming days. “We're excited. It's twins, and we didn't know what to expect and we didn't know or even anticipate making it this far,” Rocco Baldelli said. “So we've made it basically to the end of kind of the term that t
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Yankees reliever Anthony Misiewicz was released from Allegheny General Hospital after taking a line drive to the face, and New York placed him on the seven-day concussion injured list Saturday. The 28-year-old was struck by a 100.6 mph liner from Pittsburgh's Ji Hwan Bae in the sixth inning of a 7-5 win on Friday. With two runners on, Misiewicz couldn’t get his glove up in time for an attempted catch. The left-hander was treated by medical personnel while down for several minut
PITTSBURGH (AP) — New York Yankees reliever Anthony Misiewicz was struck in the face by a line drive off the bat of Pittsburgh's Ji Hwan Bae and left the game on Friday night. Bae hit a 100.6 mph liner up the middle with two runners on in the bottom of the sixth inning. The left-handed Misiewicz raised his glove in an effort to catch it. The glove didn't make it in time. The ball hit Misiewicz in the face and rolled into right field. The 28-year-old Misiewicz laid on the ground for several minut
TORONTO — Hard-throwing pitcher Nate Pearson was recalled by the Toronto Blue Jays from their triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y. The righty was active for Friday's game against the visiting Boston Red Sox. Right-handed reliever Bowden Francis was optioned to the Buffalo Bisons in a corresponding move. Pearson has a 5-2 record with a 5.18 earned-run average and 41 strikeouts over 40 innings this season. Francis has one win with a 1.73 ERA over 36 1/3 innings pitched and 35 strikeouts. Toronto si
Things reportedly changed for the NHL and NHLPA when it was revealed that "some of the younger Blue Jackets were uncomfortable with what had occurred."
Dana White says it's inevitable that Conor McGregor's drive was going to dip once he made a lot of money.
Murray defeated Leandro Riedi in a three-hour epic at Manchester’s AO Arena before breaking down in tears.
TWN's field team noticed a house was knocked off its foundation by strong waves from Post-Tropical Storm Lee during our Saturday morning livestream.
Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko can't agree on who was winning in striking at UFC 285 back in March.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don shares his lineup advice for every NFL game on the Week 2 slate.
Lionel Messi did not travel with Inter Miami and will not play Saturday vs. Atlanta United
Max Verstappen's historic run of 10 Formula One wins in a row looks set to end after he qualified down in 11th place on Saturday for the Singapore Grand Prix. Carlos Sainz Jr. took pole for the race for Ferrari on Sunday ahead of George Russell of Mercedes and the second Ferrari of Charles Leclerc as Verstappen's Red Bull team had its worst qualifying results of the season.
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced on his Instagram Stories Thursday night that he had surgery to repair his torn left Achilles tendon on Wednesday. The post includes a picture of a smiling Rodgers in a blue medical cap and gown in a hospital bed with his left foot clearly bruised. Rodgers said the surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, an orthopedic surgeon based in Los Angeles who has worked with numerous professional athletes during his career.
The netminder revealed that struggles with OCD led to him seeking professional help, and eventually joining the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.
HERZOGENRAUCH, Germany (AP) — German politicians published planned reforms to the country's sports system on Friday, seeking to stem a long-term slide down the Olympic medals table. The changes come less than a week after Germany won the Basketball World Cup despite a key government-backed ranking listing the game as having the lowest potential for success of any sport on the Summer Olympic program. That increased calls to rethink the system. “German competitive sport is currently largely unable
Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were fastest at the Marina Bay circuit with championship leader Max Verstappen third.