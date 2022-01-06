'We are essentially overwhelmed': California hospitals strained from COVID-19 omicron surge

As omicron cases continue to spike after a busy holiday season, medical providers across Northern California are feeling the strain. "We are essentially overwhelmed," said Dr. Nicole Braxley, ER Medical Director at Dignity Health Mercy Hospital. "I get emotional because I think we can do a little better as a community to prevent the spread, just a little bit." The number of COVID-19 positive admissions at Braxley's hospital tripled in a week. Most patients were not vaccinated.