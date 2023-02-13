Escaped Zoo Owl Spotted in Central Park

Flaco, a Eurasian Eagle Owl that escaped from Manhattan’s Central Park Zoo on February 2, was spotted in the park on February 6.

Video filmed by Jack Szwergold shows Flaco in a tree near the zoo in Central Park.

In a statement on February 12, the Central Park Zoo said the owl escaped after its enclosure was vandalized on February 2 and has evaded attempts by zoo staff to capture and return it to the facility.

“Since that first night, our staff has intensely monitored the eagle owl each day and evening to document and observe his behavior and activity in Central Park. Several days ago, we observed him successfully hunting, catching and consuming prey. We have seen a rapid improvement in his flight skills and ability to confidently maneuver around the park. A major concern for everyone at the beginning was whether Flaco would be able to hunt and eat; that is no longer a concern," the zoo said.

Flaco has been seen hunting successfully in the park.

The zoo said that with the help of local birders they will continue to monitor the owl, make sure that it does not move out of the park area, and “look to opportunistically recover him when the situation is right.”

The vandalism that allowed Flaco to escape was under investigation by the NYPD, according to the Central Park Zoo. Credit: Jack Szwergold via Storyful

