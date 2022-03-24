Escaped twins describe Mariupol siege

STORY: "I lost any hope because people were not stopping," said Anastasiya, a 22-year-old psychology student.

They fled together with their mother and aunt, a cousin and a friend.

The first day of their attempt to leave, the shelling was so intense that every 5-10 minutes they had to abandon their belongings by the roadside and run for cover, Anastasiya said. Eventually, they returned home.

Then on the second day, a man fleeing the city with his family in four vehicles agreed to take the group.

Although there were only seats for four additional passengers, all six people squeezed into the vehicles in what Hanna said was the "happiest moment of the day."

Mariupol, once a city of 400,000 people, has been almost completely flattened by prolonged Russian bombardment aimed at breaking the resistance of the city's Ukrainian defenders.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been hiding in basements with no running water, food, medicine or power, unable or unwilling to leave. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said there was "nothing left" of the city.