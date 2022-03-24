Escaped twins describe Mariupol siege

STORY: "I lost any hope because people were not stopping," said Anastasiya, a 22-year-old psychology student.

They fled together with their mother and aunt, a cousin and a friend.

The first day of their attempt to leave, the shelling was so intense that every 5-10 minutes they had to abandon their belongings by the roadside and run for cover, Anastasiya said. Eventually, they returned home.

Then on the second day, a man fleeing the city with his family in four vehicles agreed to take the group.

Although there were only seats for four additional passengers, all six people squeezed into the vehicles in what Hanna said was the "happiest moment of the day."

Mariupol, once a city of 400,000 people, has been almost completely flattened by prolonged Russian bombardment aimed at breaking the resistance of the city's Ukrainian defenders.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been hiding in basements with no running water, food, medicine or power, unable or unwilling to leave. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said there was "nothing left" of the city.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Holocaust survivor killed in Kharkiv laid to rest

    STORY: Romanchnko survived the Nazi Buchenwald concentration camp during World War II. He also survived the Dora-Mittelbau concentration camp and Bergen-Belsen. He died when the multi-storey apartment building where he lived was shelled by Russian forces and caught on fire.Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, has been under heavy fire from Russian artillery throughout the invasion, which Russian President Vladimir Putin calls a "special military operation" necessary to disarm and "denazify" its neighbor.Romanchenko was born on January 20, 1926, in Bondari, near the city of Sumy. He was deported to Dortmund in 1942, where he had to do forced mining labor. After an unsuccessful escape attempt, he was sent to Buchenwald concentration camp in 1943, where more than 53,000 people were killed during World War II.He was subsequently sent to Peenemünde on the Baltic Sea island of Usedom, where he worked as a forced labourer on the V2 rocket programme, before being sent to Dora-Mittelbau concentration camp and Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.Romanchenko served for many years as the vice president of the Buchenwald-Dora International Committee, devoting himself to documenting the Nazi crimes.

  • Entrepreneurs create online platform to help Ukrainian refugees find sponsors

    Entrepreneurs Max Haining and Glenn McWhinney said their platform will provide a ‘digital solution’ to aid the Government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme.

  • Lord Michael Grade chosen as Ofcom chairman

    The UK media regulator is to get a new supremo in the ex-BBC chairman, after a two-year search.

  • Zelensky Addresses NATO Summit; Leaders Pledge More Assistance for Ukraine

    Ukrainian President Zelensky addressed President Biden and other NATO leaders, calling for additional military support, a month into Russia’s invasion. The allies pledged to do more to help protect Ukraine against biological, chemical and nuclear threats. Photo composite: Eve Hartley

  • Russia may create pretext to use chemical weapons - NATO

    STORY: "We are concerned partly because we see the rhetoric and we see that Russia is trying to create some kind of pretext accusing Ukraine, the United States and NATO allies of preparing to use chemical and biological weapons," he told reporters after a NATO summit in Brussels, adding any use of chemical weapons would have widespread consequences.Stoltenberg said leaders decided to provide support to Ukraine against chemical and biological weapons, install four new battlegroups in its eastern border and enhance air and maritime capabilities in the region.Russia's invasion of Ukraine a month ago triggered Europe's largest refugee crisis since World War Two and led Western nations to fundamentally rethink their defence policies.Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 on what he calls a "special military operation" to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine. Ukraine and the West say Putin launched an unprovoked war of aggression.

  • Zotefoams plc Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

    Investors in Zotefoams plc ( LON:ZTF ) had a good week, as its shares rose 2.3% to close at UK£3.07 following the...

  • Bon Jovi shares video of Ukrainian defenders listening to 'It's My Life': 'This is for the ones who stood their ground'

    Bon Jovi has seen — and approves of — a viral video of Ukrainians listening to the band's music as they prepare to defend their country amid the Russian invasion.

  • Johnson: Putin is determined to double down on violence

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson has arrived in Brussels ahead of a NATO emergency summit on the situation in Ukraine. He said "Vladimir Putin is plainly determined to double down on his path of violence and aggression" and "we've got to step up". .

  • German gas buyers raise the alarm over Russia's rouble demand

    German utilities on Thursday said their country needed an early warning system to tackle gas shortages, a day after Russia ordered the switch of contract payments to roubles, raising the risk of a supply squeeze and even higher prices. President Vladimir Putin's rouble payment demand, which IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol called a "security threat", added to market nervousness and calls into question Russia's historic claim it is a reliable gas supplier regardless of geopolitics. Europe's energy sector is already witnessing supply concerns and the benchmark price for German delivery next year is up 8% since Putin's remarks, after already quadrupling over the last 12 months.

  • Nato allies warn China over support for Russia’s war in Ukraine

    Leaders of the alliance, including Boris Johnson, called on China to refuse to back Vladimir Putin’s war effort.

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.

  • Raptors' 3-point shooting pivotal vs. Cavaliers

    A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • Overwatch beta 2 is coming!

    Overwatch's beta 2 testing is coming in late April and will be open to the public to sign up and test out.

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz