Ernie Clement's two-run homer (7)
Ernie Clement hits a two-run home run over the left-field fence, opening the scoring for the Blue Jays 2-0 in the top of the 2nd inning
Mbappé's goal helped Real Madrid win the UEFA Super Cup for the sixth time.
We're almost to the end of the 2024 offseason! With Week 0 just over a week away, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde take a peek at the slate of games next Saturday. On today's show, they also pitch the biggest headlines of the 2024 season they're most excited to see. From conference realignment to the expanded playoff, they dive into how this season will be the most momentous ever.
The Vikings' rookie quarterback injured his knee in the team's preseason opener.
Analyst Andy Behrens previews the tight end position with one must-draft tight end, one sleeper and one fade in your 2024 fantasy football leagues.
Juan Soto has hit a lot of home runs in his relatively brief MLB career. But he had never done this.
Charles Robinson joins Frank Schwab direct from his training camp tour to go behind the scenes on the latest news around the NFL.
With Cam Rising, Brant Kuithe and Micah Bernard all back and healthy, the Utes should contend for the Big 12 title and factor into the College Football Playoff race.
Wood appeared in five NFL games.
The Longhorns only have three scholarship running backs remaining.
It's position preview week at Yahoo Fantasy and the pod and there may be no other position in fantasy that is more essential to one's success than getting it right at the running back position. Pinch hitting for Matt Harmon as the host, Scott Pianowski is joined by Dalton Del Don to break down every angle of the RB position in 2024. Pianowski and Del Don attempt to identify the potential league winners, sleepers and fades at the RB position this season.
White, who played nine minutes total in the NBA, has embraced antisemitic conspiracy theories and hateful language in his bid for Amy Klobuchar's Senate seat.
Harbaugh was announced as an honorary captain for the Wolverines less than a week ago.
Jazz Chisholm injured his left elbow while sliding into home plate on Monday.
The Broncos enter 2024 with a ton of momentum after last season's late surge, which is why Yahoo Sports projects them to be the lone Group of Five team to make the playoff.
The Dolphins jumped up five spots while the Buccaneers had a massive 12-spot jump from their 2023 ranking.
The card won't be available via a pack, but through a Topps promotional lottery.
Either Florida State or Clemson has won all but one ACC title since 2010. A rising Miami team and an improved NC State team are hoping to change that trend.
Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts played right field in his return to the team Monday vs. the Brewers. He had played shortstop all season before fracturing his left hand.
Hall, Jr. was selected 54th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Ohio State.
Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy was held out of Monday night's practice after reporting knee soreness. His status for Minnesota's second preseason game is uncertain.