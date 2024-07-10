Ernie Clement's three-run homer (5)
Ernie Clement hits a three-run homer to left, giving the Blue Jays a 3-1 lead in the top of the 7th
Trea Turner's grand slam opened up the 10-1 blowout as the Phillies struck first in a battle of the NL's best teams.
Kevin Durant, Team USA’s all-time leading scorer, has yet to participate in training camp ahead of the Paris Olympics.
Yamal broke a record that had stood for 20 years.
The Panthers confirmed two days ago without explanation that Wilson was no longer with the team.
Spain will face the Netherlands or England in Sunday's final.
Fred Zinkie breaks down the best options to stream ahead of the All-Star break.
Saturday's fights were a case study in boxing's dual reality where ex-MMA stars delivered an action-packed sideshow while the so-called future of the sport had fans leaving early for the exits.
The Lions released Sutton in March when police revealed that they couldn't find him two weeks after issuing a warrant for his arrest.
In today's edition: 2024 MLB All-Stars, Euro and Copa América semifinals are set, Hamilton wins at Silverstone, Baker’s Dozen, and more.
Running down the top stories in the world of golf, including the mystery of Jordan Spieth.
Half of the 64 All-Stars named Sunday are first-time honorees. Here's how they all got here.
Chicago Cubs pitcher Colten Brewer fractured his left (non-pitching) hand after punching a dugout wall. That put him on the 60-day injured list.
New York Yankees' Ben Rice became the first rookie in franchise history to hit three home runs in a game during a 14-4 win over the Red Sox.
Red Bull's lead in the constructor's standings is smaller than Verstappen's lead in the driver's standings. Can either Ferrari or McLaren take advantage? Or will Mercedes spoil their efforts?
Madison Keys was up 5-2 in the third set on Sunday afternoon, so close to a quarterfinals berth, when her leg injury hit.
A Mets reliever's ERA went from 3.38 to 14.54.
The battle between the NWSL's top two teams didn't disappoint.
LA ended its eight-game losing streak with the overtime win despite a 35-point, 12-rebound, six-block night from Aces star A'ja Wilson.
We're halfway through the MLB season, which means it's a perfect time to look ahead to how the upcoming free-agent class is shaping up.
It’s been quite the week for WNBA rookies. Two earned All-Star bids and one was named to her country’s Olympic roster.