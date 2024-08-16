Ernie Clement's RBI infield single
Ernie Clement squibs a ball to Dansby Swanson and reaches second on an errant throw, scoring Spencer Horwitz and cutting the deficit the 2-1
Ernie Clement squibs a ball to Dansby Swanson and reaches second on an errant throw, scoring Spencer Horwitz and cutting the deficit the 2-1
Could Drake Maye win the QB1 job by the start of the regular season?
The U.S. is back on top of the world, recapturing the top slot in the rankings after falling as far as fifth earlier this year.
Simmons is a two-time Pro Bowler and four-time second-team All-Pro.
Actions speak louder than words with Andy Reid.
Here are some of the themes that will dominate the 2024 college football season.
Get excited, Sox fans.
Buehler struggled with control in a loss to the Brewers in his first game since mid-June.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine bid adieu to Team USA and the Paris Olympics, come up with ideas to improve the Emirates NBA Cup and look back at some of their preseason predictions.
Charles Robinson joins Frank Schwab direct from his training camp tour to go behind the scenes on the latest news around the NFL.
Juan Soto has hit a lot of home runs in his relatively brief MLB career. But he had never done this.
The Longhorns only have three scholarship running backs remaining.
The card won't be available via a pack, but through a Topps promotional lottery.
A bad night for the Yankees got worse with an injury to Chisholm, who has been on a tear since joining New York before the trade deadline.
The Broncos enter 2024 with a ton of momentum after last season's late surge, which is why Yahoo Sports projects them to be the lone Group of Five team to make the playoff.
Here's a look back at the magic that was Paris 2024. Hope you enjoy!
It's position preview week at Yahoo Fantasy and the pod and of course we have to start with the glamour position: The quarterbacks. Pinch hitting for Matt Harmon as the host, Scott Pianowski is joined by Dalton Del Don to breakdown every angle of the QB position in 2024. Pianowski and Del Don attempt to identify the potential league winners, sleepers and fades at the QB position this season. Del Don also offers up multiple spicy takes on the position you don't want to miss.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros break down the USWNT bringing home the Olympic gold medal after defeating Brazil. They also recap the men’s Olympic gold medal match, discuss Leagues Cup action, and go through recent MLS transfers.
With the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams this season, we figured we'd reveal our top 25 a little differently than usual. Here are our teams ranked 13-25.
What were the big storylines from Week 1 of the NFL preseason?
In today's edition: The USWNT's new "Big Three," Grant Fisher spotlight, Khelif wins gold, "Layers of the Games," and more.