Erin Jackson wins Speed Skating gold, Men's Hockey team stays undefeated, and Women's Monobob athletes impress | What You Missed
Erin Jackson won the women's 500m speed skating event to earn the 6th gold medal of the games for Team USA, the men's hockey team took down Germany 3-2 to win their preliminary round group and earn the top seed in the knockout rounds, and monobob athletes Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor posted two of the top times in the first two heats of the event.