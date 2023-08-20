Erik ten Hag shares message of support for Sarina Wiegman and Lionesses
Erik ten Hag shares message of support for Sarina Wiegman and the Lionesses.Source: Manchester United, Twitter/X
The Prince of Wales wished the Lionesses good luck for the match and said ‘sorry we can’t be there in person’.
Tom Brady considers his niece Maya to be the “most athletic person” in the Brady family
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Lionel Messi scored early in regulation and converted the first shot in penalty kicks as Inter Miami beat Nashville SC 10-9 on penalties in the Leagues Cup final on Saturday night. Messi scored for the 10th time in seven games since joining Inter Miami — all in the Leagues Cup competition — converting in the 23rd minute. The ball landed at Messi’s feet after a pass from teammate Robert Taylor was blocked. Messi dribbled past Nashville defender Walker Zimmerman and unleash
He was named MVP of the World Series after the Angels beat the Giants in seven games.
Jess Carter is not nervous about facing Spain in England’s first World Cup final appearance since 1966.
Paul DeJong's time with the Blue Jays lasted less than three weeks.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made a number of solo outings this month, so when can we expect to see them make a joint public appearance?
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Weir was dominant on the mound in a 13-strikeout performance as Canada defeated Brno, Czech Republic 3-0 for its first win at the Little League World Series on Saturday. Weir only surrendered three hits in the six-inning outing. The Czech Republic was also strong on the hill at Volunteer Stadium, striking out 11 Canadians. The team from Regina — which scored all three of its runs in the fourth inning — was coming off a 6-0 tournament-opening loss on Thursday to Taoyuan,
All three suspended members were arrested in North Carolina this month
What does fantasy football draft perfection look like this season? Dalton Del Don and Jorge Martin debate the best way to build a roster.
New Orleans Saints TE Jimmy Graham was arrested in the Los Angeles area Friday evening after experiencing a "medical episode," the team announced.
This was an incompletion but it was still a remarkable throw by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
While speaking at a kids camp, Tee Morant said no one is to blame for son Ja Morant's current predicament except himself.
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Max Homa was aware of the course record at Olympia Fields, and not just because of how well he was playing Friday in the BMW Championship. He happened to see a video board just as it flashed a message that Chris Kirk was challenging the course record of 63. “Just randomly saw that today, and then I had to think about it,” Homa said. Homa broke the record even with two bogeys, making 10 birdies in his round of 8-under 62 that gave him a two-shot lead over Kirk (66) goi
Morey is only responsible for the last few years, but in totality, many around the league believe Embiid will ask out sooner rather than later — and that a full rebuild is what Morey is covertly hoping for.
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Nobody beats Sweden on the rebound from a Women’s World Cup semifinal loss. Not even the tournament hosts. The Swedish women extended their perfect record in World Cup third-place matches to four, with Fridolina Rolfo and Kosovare Asllani scoring Saturday in a clinical 2-0 win over Australia. “It feels amazing. We showed from minute one, we were the better team," Rolfo said. “We deserve this medal.” It was a disappointing finish for the Matildas, who captivated their c
SURREY, B.C. — A video of a fourth-quarter touchdown throw from ex-B.C. Lion Nathan Rourke went viral on social media last week in his first pre-season game for the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars. In the video, the 25-year-old Victoria native evades three tacklers before a Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman grabs hold of Rourke by the waist. As he was being pulled down, Rourke managed to throw a 21-yard pass to Qadree Ollison to seal the 28-23 win. He ran in a four-yard TD just a few minutes earlier —
CINCINNATI (AP) — Davis Schneider hit a tiebreaking solo homer and closer Jordan Romano worked out of a jam in the ninth inning, sending the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-3 victory over Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night. Chris Bassitt pitched six efficient innings as Toronto (68-56) rebounded from a stretch of five losses in seven games. All-Star Bo Bichette hit an RBI single in his first big-league game since July 31. De La Cruz had two hits for Cincinnati (64-60), including
Edge's appearance at SmackDown in his hometown of Toronto was the last on his WWE contract. But was it the last of his career?