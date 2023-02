Reuters

Riza Atahan, from the southern Turkish province of Hatay, put his wife and daughter on a bus taking them to safety 300km (186 miles) away, then returned to his earthquake-damaged home to guard their belongings. They join the more than 158,000 people who have evacuated the vast swathe of southern Turkey devastated by the earthquake, according to government figures. One of the deadliest tremors in Turkey's modern history has killed more than 37,000 people in Turkey and Syria.