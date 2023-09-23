Erik Johnson brings 'Stanley Cup' experience to a young Sabres locker room
Calgary Flames defenceman Nikita Zadorov has spoken out against Russia's invasion of Ukraine and says he and other Russian NHL players couldn't come to an agreement on what to say about it. Zadorov told reporters Friday in Calgary that he can't return to Russia as long as Vladimir Putin is president and that his parents in Russia don't share his views. "I think it's important for me to speak personally," Zadorov said. "I think hopefully I can change something in this world. "It just sucks what's
The new Ottawa Senators owner said "the future looks very bright" as he talked to reporters for the first time Friday since officially taking over the team.Michael Andlauer's group officially took over the Ottawa Senators Thursday when the sale was approved by the NHL board of governors. His group was announced as the successful bid in June.The 57-year-old Andlauer has been a minority owner of the Montreal Canadiens and owns the Brantford Bulldogs junior hockey team. He has founded and led trans
BROSSARD, Que. — David Reinbacher is under pressure as a fifth-overall pick for the Montreal Canadiens. But head coach Martin St. Louis believes the 18-year-old Austrian defenceman is doing just fine despite adjusting to the smaller North American ice surface. "So far, so good,” said St. Louis at the Canadiens practice facility on Friday. “He's got great poise as an 18-year-old, he makes a lot of great hockey decisions on the ice, he's got a high IQ. “He's just getting his reps right now. It's a
CALGARY — Jonathan Huberdeau felt his swagger returning while Elias Lindholm was guarded about his long-term future with the Calgary Flames when they hit the ice Thursday at training camp. The two forwards, who are expected to figure largely in the Flames' fortunes in 2023-24, played on a line together with newly acquired right-winger Yegor Sharangovich at the Saddledome. Calgary (38-27-17) missed the Western Conference playoffs by two points in 2022-23. Huberdeau's 15 goals and 40 assists were
