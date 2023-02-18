Erie County Department of Health Releases Office of Health Equity Report
Erie County Department of Health Releases Office of Health Equity Report
Erie County Department of Health Releases Office of Health Equity Report
The number of women being prescribed the hormone treatment increased after Davina McCall’s Channel 4 documentary
Tarek El Moussa shared his first photo with all three of his children on Instagram Thursday
Natasha Russell's two-year-old daughter, Scarlett, wouldn't wake up on Boxing Day morning. She had been sick for a few days, but now Russell couldn't get the toddler to stop sleeping. Scarlett needed medical attention — fast — but the emergency room in Bonavista, where Russell lives with her husband and three children, was closed due to staff shortages. The nearest open emergency room was in Clarenville, 110 kilometres away. The family got in their vehicle and started driving. "I was scared. I w
Klodjana Aliaj was diagnosed with stage 2B cervical cancer in November 2020, but she almost dismissed her symptoms because they were ‘so mild’
Elizabeth Hurley rocked a totally nude look, with sculpted legs and butt in a new Instagram photo. She is a big proponent of found fitness and enjoys gardening.
It is possible to disagree well. My mother, Prue Leith, and I were commissioned by Channel 4 to make a film about what is euphemistically called assisted dying - or assisted suicide, as I more accurately describe it. She supports a change in law to make it legal in England and Wales; I want to maintain the current ban. We travelled around North America visiting places where assisted suicide is practised, talking to doctors and patients. We talked it over endlessly. And at the end of it, we’re st
The former head of Horizon Health Network has been awarded more than $2 million in his unjust dismissal case against the province after he was publicly fired by the premier last summer following the death of a patient in a Fredericton emergency department waiting room. Dr. John Dornan's lawyers say it's the largest employment compensation award in the province's history and accurately reflects the losses suffered by their client. It includes about $385,000 a year for the balance of his five-year
Bellair Laser Clinic is in hot water over a Valentine's Day email.
Here's what the FDA is doing to protect consumers after drugs such as quinapril, Zantac and Metformin were recalled over chemicals linked to cancer.
High blood pressure is more than 130/80mmHg. Here are some simple remedies you can implement to naturally lower blood pressure
EDMONTON — The Alberta government has named five members to a COVID-19 review panel led by former Reform Party leader Preston Manning, one of whom was recently fired along with the rest of the governing board of Alberta Health Services. Jack Mintz joins Dr. Martha Fulford, Michel Kelly-Gagnon, Dr. Rob Tanguay and Jack Major on the Public Health Emergencies Governance Review panel. “Albertans can have confidence Alberta’s pandemic response will be reviewed by these medical, policy, legal and econ
Doctors say facial feminization surgery is not "cosmetic," but rather about "personal safety."
Experts believe research findings indicate that cancer patients could potentially be given lifesaving dietary advice.
Democrat John Fetterman has faced depression "off and on throughout his life" his office said.
Larissa Crawford is opening up about facing discrimination.
If you thought women were angry at the Lancashire Police statement about Nicola Bulley regarding the menopause and “some significant issues with alcohol”, you’re right. And we’re equally moved by her family’s words, but in a different way.
Experts explain what you need to know about norovirus, a highly contagious bug causing vomiting and diarrhea.
Sarah Turnbull says the wait for her three-year-old Blake to see a pediatric gastroenterologist was going to be six years. Now it seems like it could be endless, with Saskatchewan's only doctor in that specialty set to leave this coming May. "When she was one year old, they found an unknown tissue on her liver. She has been on the waitlist since then," Turnbull said. "The second reason is that she has a neurogenic bowel that requires special management, and we've never seen a gastroenterologist
The actor, 67, has frontotemporal dementia, his family has announced.
Opponents of abortion are asking a Texas judge to ban mifepristone, which was approved by the FDA more than two decades ago.