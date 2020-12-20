Eric Shawn: Some European nations ban flights from London to stop COVID
Dr. Tom Price on the new coronavirus strain that has immobilized England and what you can do to stay safe here
Alex Wong and William Lou discuss the implications for the Raptors of Giannis Antetokounmpo's decision to sign a supermax deal in Milwaukee and ask if the James Harden rumours mean Toronto should reconsider how they approach signing stars and organizational culture.
HUDDERSFIELD, United Kingdom — Former Toronto Wolfpack star centre Ricky Leutele has signed with Super League's Huddersfield Giants. The Australian-born Samoan international finished out the 2020 season with Australia's Melbourne Storm after the Wolfpack stood down July 20, saying they could not afford to finish out the season. The transatlantic rugby league team's subsequent bid for Super League reinstatement in 2021 under new ownership was voted down Nov. 2. Leutele and former All Black Sonny Bill Williams were the Wolfpack's marquee players, meaning only 150,000 pounds ($257,445) of each of their pay counted against the salary cap. Leutele previously played for the Cronulla Sharks in Australia's National Rugby League. "Ricky showed glimpses of his ability with his performances at Toronto last season and in his move to Melbourne Storm where he looked in phenomenal condition." Giants coach Ian Watson told the club website. "He’ll certainly increase the quality and competitive depth in our outstanding back line and will be a player to watch in Super League in 2021.” This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20. 2020 The Canadian Press
A season filled with uncertainty brought on by the pandemic will end with a perfectly predictable College Football Playoff. Alabama vs. Notre Dame. Clemson vs. Ohio State. Four of the bluest of blue bloods and the teams that have comprised the top four in the rankings for nearly two months. Notre Dame was picked Sunday over Texas A&M for the final spot, ending what little drama there had been. “It's been a unique season in so many ways,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. Not not when it comes to the teams playing for the national championship. The top four teams in the selection committee's first rankings of the season were the same teams at the end, just in different order. Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State have also held the first four spots in the AP Top 25 since Oct. 25. Only 11 schools have ever reached the playoff and all four of these participants have been there before. The Fighting Irish and Crimson Tide will meet Jan. 1 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, after a late pandemic-related relocation from the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The Tigers and Buckeyes are set to play the same day at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans if all goes according to plan. The national champion is scheduled to be determined Jan. 11 in suburban Miami. The Fighting Irish (10-1) are back in the playoff for the second time in three seasons, becoming the first team to lose a conference title game and make the final four. It was a novelty made possible only because of the pandemic, which pushed the famously independent Irish into a conference for the first time in school history. The Atlantic Coast Conference is the second league to have two teams in the playoff, joining the SEC in 2017. After sitting second in the CFP rankings for a month, Notre Dame was blown out 34-10 by Clemson in the ACC championship. That opened the door for No. 5 Texas A&M (8-1), but the Aggies were unable to become the third team in the playoff’s seven-year history to make the field without even winning its conference division. Selection committee chairman Gary Barta, the Iowa athletic director, said Notre Dame's extra victory against a ranked opponent helped give the Irish an edge over Texas A&M. “A great part of our discussion was related to those two resumes,” Barta said. Notre Dame beat Clemson and North Carolina, which had been 15th in the previous playoff rankings. Texas A&M's only victory against a CFP team was Florida. The Aggies played Alabama in October and lost by 28 points. The decision didn't go over well in Aggieland: Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond tweeted: “JOKE.” The Aggies can take out their frustrations on North Carolina in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 2. Barta said the disparate number of games played by contenders — along with far fewer cross-conference games than usual —- was a challenge for the committee all season. But Ohio State's six-game schedule was not as important to the panel as the Buckeyes going undefeated and winning the Big Ten. Oklahoma surged to sixth in the final rankings after closing with seven straight victories and a Big 12 title. The Sooners will face seventh-place Florida in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 30. Unbeaten Cincinnati finished eighth, making the Bearcats the top-ranked team among Group of Five conference champions and guaranteeing them a spot in one of the New Year's Six bowls. Cincinnati will meet Georgia in the Peach Bowl on New Year's Day. Pac-12 champion Oregon will face Iowa State in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 2. Notre Dame's reward will be a matchup with Alabama (11-0), the Southeastern Conference champion that is back in the playoff for the sixth time after missing out last year. The last time the Fighting Irish and Crimson Tide played was the 2012 BCS championship game and the Tide won 42-14. Clemson (10-1) is in the CP for the sixth straight season, only missing out on the first playoff. Ohio State (6-0) is making its fourth appearance. The Tigers have won two playoff titles and the Buckeyes won the first after the 2014 season. Clemson-Ohio State is a rematch of last season's dramatic semifinal in Arizona, won 29-23 by the Tigers. The two teams also met at the Fiesta Bowl in the 2016 playoff and Clemson beat the Buckeyes 31-0. Instead of having more than three weeks to prepare for the playoff, the altered regular-season schedules mean the semifinals are 12 days away. “It's very different to prepare,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “It's basically like an open date." One of the semifinals was scheduled to be played at the Rose Bowl, but a move was announced Saturday night after coaches and school officials from playoff contenders complained about California's COVID-19 restrictions that ban spectators from sporting events and would have made it impossible for players' families to attend the game. Playing the game at the home of the Dallas Cowboys will allow 16,000 fans to attend. Because of that, Barta said, the committee placed top-seeded Alabama there to give it the possibility of more of a home-field advantage. The Superdome is currently set to have 3,000 fans for the Sugar Bowl, but that number could go up. This season has been filled with disruptions as teams navigated COVID-19 outbreaks, contact tracing that sent players into extended quarantine and daily uncertainty about whether games will be played. More than 100 games were cancelled or postponed since late August and more than a dozen teams have already said they have no plans to play in a bowl even if they are invited. Ohio State had three regular-season games cancelled and the Big Ten had to change a minimum games played rule earlier this month just so the unbeaten Buckeyes could play in the conference title game Saturday against Northwestern. Still, 87% of the games scheduled were played. College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock has said a team selected to a semifinal would not be replaced if it could not play on the scheduled date. The game would be postponed if necessary and a every effort would be made to make it up. ___ Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://westwoodonepodcasts.com/pods/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/ ___ More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Ralph D. Russo, The Associated Press
The NHL and the NHL Players' Association settled on a plan for the upcoming season Sunday. The league and union agreed to a 56-game schedule that includes an all-Canadian North Division — for the 2020-21 season only — because of border restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. “The National Hockey League looks forward to the opening of our 2020-21 season, especially since the return to play in 2019-20 was so successful in crowning a Stanley Cup champion,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “While we are well aware of the challenges ahead, as was the case last spring and summer, we are continuing to prioritize the health and safety of our participants and the communities in which we live and play." The NHL wants to play games in the home arenas of participating teams, but is prepared to hold them in one or more "neutral-site" venues per division if necessary. Approval from health officials in the five Canadian provinces with NHL teams is needed for the Canadian clubs to play at home. TSN has reported B.C. hasn't signed off on the plan. B.C. health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a statement the province "continues to work with the NHL and the other provinces involved to find a safe solution for the return to league play. Discussions have been ongoing to ensure the proposal aligns with the restrictions in place across all provinces." The Canadian border remains closed to non-essential travel. Infection rates are rising across the continent as North America faces the teeth of the pandemic's second wave. The NHL pulled off the resumption of its pandemic-interrupted 2019-20 season this past summer thanks to tightly-controlled "bubbles" in both Edmonton and Toronto. There were zero positive tests for COVID-19, according to the NHL, but the setup wore on participants. Players and coaches were separated from their families for more than two months in some cases. There was little appetite — nor was it feasible practically or economically — for a similar setup in 2020-21. The seven teams that didn't take part in the summer restart — the Ottawa Senators, New Jersey Devils, Detroit Red Wings, Buffalo Sabres and the three California teams — get extra time to prepare for their first games since mid-March. Those seven start training camps Dec. 31, which is three days ahead of the rest of the teams. “The players are pleased to have finalized agreements for the upcoming season, which will be unique but also very exciting for the fans and players alike," NHLPA executive director Don Fehr said in a statement. “During these troubled times, we hope that NHL games will provide fans with some much-needed entertainment as the players return to the ice.” The league and PA agreed to an extension of the current collective bargaining agreement through 2026 in order to complete the 2019-20 campaign. Players gave the thumbs up on a 10-per-cent salary deferral in 2020-21 and a deal on escrow — a consistent thorn in their sides that guarantees a 50-50 split of hockey-related revenue with owners — that caps payments at 20 per cent in 2020-21 and decreases in subsequent years. But the NHL reportedly came back to the players in November asking for more concessions due to a bleak economic outlook for the league's US$4.8-billion business. The NHL, which relies heavily on ticket sales, faces a shortened schedule and no clear indication if or when fans will be allowed into arenas. The players reportedly balked at the request. The league subsequently backed off before the two sides began hammering out details of what this season could look like in terms of scheduling and divisions. While the league is getting back on the ice, COVID-19 still looms large. The NHL created an all-Canadian division of the seven franchises north of the 49th parallel because of border rules requiring a 14-day quarantine for anyone entering the country for non-essential purposes. That means the Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens will only play against each other through the regular-season schedule and the first two rounds of the playoffs. The other three divisions were also reworked. Buffalo, Boston, New Jersey, the New York Islanders and Rangers, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Washington are grouped together in the East Division, as are Carolina, Columbus, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Florida, Nashville and Tampa Bay in the Central Division Anaheim, Arizona, Colorado, Dallas, Minnesota, Los Angeles, San Jose, St. Louis and Vegas make up the West Division. Each team in the East, Central and West divisions will play every other team in its division eight times. Each North Division team will play every other team in its division nine or 10 times. The top four teams in each division qualify for the playoffs. The regular season concludes May 8 and the playoffs are expected to finish by mid-July. The league hopes to return to its normal schedule for 2021-22 with September training camps. - With files from national hockey writer Joshua Clipperton in Toronto. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2020. The Canadian Press
ATLANTA — Tom Brady did it again to the Atlanta Falcons.This time, he didn't even need overtime.Rallying Tampa Bay from a pair of 17-point deficits, Brady recreated his Super Bowl miracle by leading the Buccaneers on five straight scoring drives in the second half Sunday for a 31-27 victory over the stunned Falcons.The stakes weren't nearly as high and the deficit wasn't quite as daunting, but Brady's latest blow to Atlanta took the Bucs (9-5) to the brink of their first playoff berth since 2007.It sure didn't look that way when Atlanta raced to 17-0 by halftime, or when the Falcons (4-10) restored their margin to 24-7 after Brady finally guided the Bucs to a touchdown on the first possession of the second half.Turns out, the 43-year-old was just getting warmed up.He certainly had plenty of experience to fall back on when it came to breaking Atlanta's heart.In the 2017 Super Bowl, Brady famously led the greatest comeback in championship game history, rallying New England from a 28-3 deficit late in the third quarter to a 34-28 overtime victory that secured his fifth of six titles with the Patriots.Now, it looks like he'll get a shot at another with his new team. The Bucs are on the cusp of wrapping up a wild-card berth, which is just what Brady had in mind when he left snowy Massachusetts for sunny Florida.Brady capped his latest rally with a 46-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown with 6:19 remaining. The league's oldest player finished 31 of 45 for 390 yards and two TDs.Tampa Bay scored on five straight possessions after halftime — four touchdowns and a field goal.Leonard Fournette had a pair of 1-yard TD runs, Brady hooked up with Chris Godwin on a 4-yard scoring pass, and Ryan Succop connected on a 27-yard field goal.Matt Ryan was 34 of 49 for 356 yards and three touchdowns for the Falcons, but he did little after connecting with Hayden Hurst on a 7-yard TD throw midway through the third quarter.The Bucs suddenly starting getting pressure on the Atlanta QB, who was sacked three times— all of them credited to Devin White.Atlanta failed to pick up a first down on four of its last five possessions, the only exception being a drive that ended with Younghoe Koo's 52-yard field goal with 8:22 remaining, giving the Falcons a 27-24 lead.It didn't hold up.It never does against Brady, who improved to 7-0 against the Falcons in his long career.The Falcons took another demoralizing loss in a season filled with them. They already became the first in NFL history to blow fourth-quarter leads of at least 15 points in two straight games.Now, this — which may have hurt even worse because of the guy who led the comeback.Brady did it to the Falcons again.INJURY REPORTBuccaneers;: CB Carlton Davis, who leads Tampa Bay with four interception, was ruled out early in the second half with a groin injury.Falcons: CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson went out in the first half after falling ill and did not return. ... OG James Carpenter (groin) and CB Isiah Oliver (cramping) also went out. With Oliver on the sideline, his backup, Tyler Hall, was beaten on Brown's game-winning touchdown.UP NEXTBuccaneers: Play their final road game of the season next Sunday against the Detroit Lions.Falcons: Travel to Kansas City to face the Super Bowl champion Chiefs in the first of two road games to close their third straight losing season___Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLPaul Newberry, The Associated Press