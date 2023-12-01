Eric KOAT 7 Weather Forecast for December 1, 2023
Several storms will hammer the Northwest over the next few days, courtesy of multiple atmospheric rivers that are forecast to dump heavy rain and snow.
A wolf expert in B.C. is praising a Yellowknife woman for the way she handled an encounter with a pack of wolves near Yellowknife over the weekend. Stephanie Yuill told Lawrence Nayally, the host of CBC's Trails End, she was walking along the shore of Fox Lake on Saturday when she rounded a point and spotted what she initially thought was a group of sled dogs trotting toward her."I probably took another five or six steps, because I was thinking it was a dog team, and then they started howling, a
A possible geomagnetic storm could make auroras visible in parts of the northern US, farther south than usual, by Friday.
Bitcoin could make a change to make the cryptocurrency more environmentally friendly.
The geese are rarely seen in the lower 48 states, experts say.
Ontario First Nations leaders are asking the Federal Court to exempt their communities from the federal carbon tax, a policy they call grossly unfair and discriminatory.The Chiefs of Ontario, which represents more than 130 First Nations in the province, filed for a judicial review on Thursday jointly with Attawapiskat First Nation, a remote Cree community located on the northwestern shores of the James Bay Coast.The First Nations argue that the imposition of the price on carbon is leaving their
Despite the fact it's late November in Smithers, B.C., located about 1,150 kilometres northwest of Vancouver, the picturesque alpine town has no snow on the ground.Typically, cooler temperatures and precipitation would mean white stuff on the ground by now — enough, says resident Lex Rei-Jones, that people would be shovelling sidewalks, and plow trucks would be scraping the streets.At Hudson Bay Mountain ski resort, which overlooks downtown Smithers and where Rei-Jones serves as general manager,
The charity that runs the two zoos says it has told workers.
A new paper published in Science says that as glacier ice melts, new land and rivers are being revealed in the ice-covered transboundary region shared by northern B.C., Alaska, and the Yukon. The peer-reviewed paper was a collaboration among researchers from Simon Fraser University, the Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs' Office, the University of Montana Flathead Lake Biological Station, and Taku River Tlingit First Nation.Researchers say that for Pacific salmon, these emerging territories may present
A collaboration between Colossal Biosciences and conservationists plans to bring back the extinct dodo and reintroduce it to its once-native habitat in Mauritius.
Video shows a tamandua named Gonzo going for an adventure at Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma on World Tamandua Day, Wednesday, November 29.Tamandua, also known as lesser anteaters, have 16-inch long, sticky tongues used to grab insects.Gonzo is an eight-year-old male tamandua and has lived at the zoo since his birth. Credit: Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium via Storyful
The ocean animal has a bright red, “cross-shaped” stomach, researchers said.
National Geographic captured the first known footage of killer whales rubbing up against icebergs, potentially to exfoliate their skin.
Parks Canada has started work on a 49-hectare fire guard in Yoho National Park, near the Alberta-B.C. border.The plan is to clear a section of forest next to Highway 1 north of Ross Lake to help protect the communities of Lake Louise, Alta., and Field, B.C. It's also intended to create habitat and wildlife corridors for deer, elk, bears and other critters.Years of fire-suppression efforts in the national parks have led to dense forest heavy with fuel that can lead to intense, fast-spreading wild
Snowfall predictions: El Nino
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The North American wolverine will receive long-delayed federal protections under a Biden administration proposal released Wednesday in response to scientists warning that climate change will likely melt away the rare species’ snowy mountain refuges. Across most of the U.S., wolverines were wiped out by the early 1900s from unregulated trapping and poisoning campaigns. About 300 surviving animals in the contiguous U.S. live in fragmented, isolated groups at high elevations
A disturbing sight is growing in southern New Jersey's woodlands. Acres of "ghost forests" have been popping up as an increase of saltwater in the soil has been killing what remains of the Atlantic white cedar trees that populate the area. The situation was part of a cycle where past climate change events, such as Superstorm Sandy, and logging created a situation where the soil lost its fresh water, according to experts.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The world just took a big step toward compensating countries hit by deadly floods, heat and droughts. Nearly all nations on Thursday finalized the creation of a fund to help compensate countries struggling to cope with loss and damage caused by climate change, seen as a major first-day breakthrough at this year’s U.N. climate conference. Some countries started putting in money right away — if little compared to the overall anticipated needs. Sultan al-Jaber, th
U.S. forests and other land-based ecosystems only absorb about 12% of CO2 emissions. Global warming is caused by human greenhouse gas emissions.
Christmas lights might not be the only thing lighting up these dark December nights, as a solar storm is expected to bring bright northern lights to the Prairies this weekend. Auroras borealis is considered among the greatest natural wonders and scientists say it starts with the sun."The sun is sort of spewing off protons and electrons as a plasma in all directions, all the time, we call that the solar wind," said Bill Archer, mission manager at the Canadian Space Agency. "The magnetic field of