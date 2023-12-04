Eric KOAT 7 Weather Forecast for December 4. 2023
Eric KOAT 7 Weather Forecast for December 4. 2023
Eric KOAT 7 Weather Forecast for December 4. 2023
Environment Canada has issued new weather warnings for Ottawa and parts of eastern Ontario and western Quebec as the first big winter snowstorm looms this weekend.Freezing rain will change to snow Sunday evening in the nation's capital before tapering to flurries Monday morning, the weather agency said in an updated winter storm warning Sunday afternoon.Ottawa could be hit with up to 15 centimetres of snow, Environment Canada said. The worst is slated for Sunday evening, with possible peak snowf
Everyone in the Maritimes has already had a taste of snow, however, this will be the first widespread significant snowfall of the season for most.While some uncertainty remains, it appears 10 to 15 centimetres will fall across most of Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick by Monday evening.This is a tricky forecast. Temperatures are looking likely to remain above the freezing mark throughout Sunday night and Monday, which will help to keep the snow on the wetter and slushier side with some rain
The winner of the annual wildlife photography contest will be announced on Feb. 7
The “elusive” animal tried to defend itself when researchers picked it up, a study said.
Documentary filmmakers, Yvonne Drebert and Zach Melnick, discovered an intact shipwreck off the west coast of Lake Huron in Ontario, Canada. Believed to be the “Africa”, the ship hasn’t been seen since 1895, when the vessel disappeared in stormy seas with the entire crew of eleven sailors.
The president of the COP28 climate summit claimed there is “no science” that says the phase out of fossil fuels is required to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels, in comments made in a recorded panel discussion last month.
Member nations attending the COP-28 Climate Summit in Dubai have reached an agreement on renewable and nuclear energy to cut back greenhouse gas emissions. Canada sent hundreds of delegates, but climate groups are raising concerns about who is actually representing Canada. Abigail Bimman reports.
Officials say four people are injured and nine are missing after a powerful quake and several aftershocks.
A black wolf that was seen travelling between Dettah and Ndilǫ this weekend is believed to have "mauled and killed" a pet dog, according to the N.W.T. Department of Environment and Climate Change.In an announcement on social media on Sunday, the department didn't provide details as to when the incident occurred or when the wolf was last seen, but said that wildlife officers and local trappers are patrolling the area and setting snares for the wolf.The department also told residents that "with an
Scattered weather warnings for snow and ice are in place across the country.
P.E.I. farmers had a tough go with the weather this season, with too much rainfall followed by a shortage of trucks, slowing some of the fall harvest. The general manager of the P.E.I. Grain Elevators Corporation described the season as "variable". "Weather-wise, hot, cold, wet. Quality of grains were all over the place," Neil Campbell said."Low bushel weights, really good bushel weights, some toxins, some high toxins. We've had just a variability of everything coming at us this year."Campbell s
A new analysis shows the cities of COP’s past could soon be inundated — if not entirely submerged — by rising ocean waters.
An earthquake with a preliminary 6.9-magnitude struck off the southern coast of the Philippines on Saturday, triggering a wave of tsunami warnings across Japan and Asia.
Thousands are still without power and cars marooned by thick snow in Cumbria, with more warnings ahead.
Officials said the wolf-hybrid was kept as a pet by the infant’s family. Shelby County Coroner officials said the family knew of the animal’s lineage.
Clean energy stocks are out of vogue, as higher interest rates and slow efforts to combat climate change dog the market.
The Pacific Northwest is on alert for potential flooding and avalanches as a series of atmospheric river storms slam the region with heavy rain and mountain snow this week.
MANILA (Reuters) -Philippine residents were allowed to return to their homes on Sunday after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck the country's south, killing at least one person, with disaster officials reporting minor damage to some infrastructure. The Saturday night quake shook parts of Surigao Del Sur and Davao Oriental provinces, triggering coastal evacuations and tsunami alerts in the country and in Japan. A woman was killed when a wall collapsed as she and her family were fleeing their home in search of safety in Tagum city in Davao del Norte province, said disaster official Mon Cabonilas.
Forecasters warn of "difficult travel conditions" with snow, ice and rain predicted across Wales.
Next storm system brings rain into Sunday