Eric KOAT 7 Weather Forecast for August 23, 2023
Multiple rounds of stormy weather will be on deck in southern Ontario as an unsettled pattern takes hold for the next several days, greeted by a sneak preview of fall temperatures for some
The park is closed, and officials don’t know when sections will start reopening.
Tropical Storms Franklin and Harold threaten the Gulf coast and Hispaniola, with Canada's East Coast also being monitored closely
Remnant moisture from the tropical system drenching California will move into Western Canada this week, but it won’t be enough to help B.C.’s fires
The Atlantic hurricane season just kicked into high gear, as three tropical storms developed over the weekend. Residents of the Dominican Republic and Haiti are on alert for direct impacts and the Texas Gulf coast is also being monitored.
Flooding brought on by Tropical Storm Hilary forced the closure of Death Valley National Park and backcountry roads in Southern California on Sunday, August 20.According to the National Park Service (NPS), this footage was taken on Sunday morning near Zabriskie Point in Death Valley National Park. The park was closed on Sunday amid reports of flowing mud and debris.“For your safety, please do not attempt to enter the park,” the NPS wrote on Facebook.A flood watch was in effect for southeastern California until Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Credit: Death Valley National Park via Storyful
The Insurance Bureau of Canada says all standard homeowner and tenant insurance policies cover damage caused by fires, and also provide coverage to help with the cost of mass evacuations. In a news release, the organization advises anyone forced to flee due to wildfires in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia to make a list of damaged or destroyed items and keep receipts for expenses they incurred. Devastating wildfires have forced thousands from their homes in the Northwest Territorie
There will be a lack of late summer heat across most of eastern Canada for the remainder of August, with major cities like Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal unlikely to reach 30°C at all this month. Quite the formidable feat!
Some much-needed help is coming to B.C. from the remnants of Hilary, but the the reprieve from the poor air quality and the support in the battle against the wildfires will be short-lived
BC Wildfire Service says critical equipment used to fight some of the province's devastating blazes has been moved and sometimes stolen, in one case three times. The fire service says the pumps, sprinklers, hoses and ATVs that have been taken in the North Shuswap area are "critically impacting" the effectiveness of structural protection. Information officer Forrest Tower says if residents who have chosen to stay behind despite evacuation orders have ideas for where equipment should be placed, th
While emergency crews in B.C. are making progress fighting the wildfire threatening Kelowna, officials are beginning to assess the damage in West Kelowna. Richard Zussman looks at the severity of the structural losses, and speaks with one evacuee who lost her home in the fire.
ALEXANDROUPOLIS, Greece (AP) — Firefighters on Tuesday found the burnt bodies of 18 people believed to have been migrants who had crossed the Turkish border into an area of northeastern Greece where wildfires have raged for days. The discovery near the city of Alexandroupolis came as hundreds of firefighters battled dozens of wildfires across the country amid gale-force winds. On Monday, two people died and two firefighters were injured in separate fires in northern and central Greece. With thei
YELLOWKNIFE — Crews continued Tuesday to battle wildfires that have forced seven out of every 10 Northwest Territories residents from their homes — or about 30,000 people. Environment and Climate Change Minister Shane Thompson said it was another challenging day for firefighters. "Crews continue to work hard to prevent these wildfires from reaching our communities," Thompson said during a media briefing late Tuesday. "While we cannot control the weather, we can influence fire behaviour by cuttin
The mesmerizing flashes of light that illuminate the horizon on a sultry summer evening are less mysterious than they seem.
The Californian desert city of Palm Springs has been cut off after Tropical Storm Hilary flooded streets and brought down power lines across southern parts of the Golden State.
A massive earthquake and tsunami destroyed the Fukushima Daiichi plant’s cooling systems, causing three of its reactors to melt and contaminate their cooling water. View on euronews
California begins a major cleanup after tropical storm Hilary dumped dangerous downpours on parts of the state, triggering floods and mudslides.
The president meets survivors after scrutiny of his response to the deadliest US wildfire in over a century.
A lack of weather radar stations means Africa is being hit hard by extreme weather events.
Widespread haze is expected across Sacramento, according to the National Weather Service.