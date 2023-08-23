Eric KOAT 7 Weather Forecast for August 23, 2023

The Canadian Press

BC Wildfire Service says critical equipment used to fight some of the province's devastating blazes has been moved and sometimes stolen, in one case three times. The fire service says the pumps, sprinklers, hoses and ATVs that have been taken in the North Shuswap area are "critically impacting" the effectiveness of structural protection. Information officer Forrest Tower says if residents who have chosen to stay behind despite evacuation orders have ideas for where equipment should be placed, th