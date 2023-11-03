Eric KOAT 7 Weather Forecast for November 3, 2023

Reuters Videos

STORY: Winds over 120 miles per hour, widespread flooding and driving rain. Storm Ciaran smashed into northwestern Europe on Thursday (November 2), uprooting trees and destroying homes.The Channel Islands have so far, been one of the worst affected areas, but storm-related deaths have been reported in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and as far south as Spain.Schools have been forced to closed, as well as airports, rail and ferry services across vast swathes of Europe. "Stay at home" orders have been widely issued.In France over one million households have been left without electricity.In Brittany, in the northwest, gale force winds lead to reports of 66-foot waves off the coast.In the northern city of Lille, Abdel was trying to return to Paris by train.“It's worrying. But I’m not worried that the wind is going to blow me away or that a lamppost is going on fall on top of me. I’m not talking about myself. We’re a group of individuals living on this planet and the most worrying thing is not what we’re living through right now. The wind is trying to blow me away, but what’s troubling is what’s still to come and our children’s future.” While the storm is primarily affected northwestern Europe, one women was killed and the weather has caused several injuries in Spain, where the state-run weather agency also issued red warnings for two of its northern regions.Storm Ciaran, which follows on the heels of deadly Storm Babet two weeks ago, was driven by a powerful jet stream that swept in from the Atlantic.