Eric Haase's two-run homer (1)
Chicago Cubs pitcher Colten Brewer fractured his left (non-pitching) hand after punching a dugout wall. That put him on the 60-day injured list.
Madison Keys was up 5-2 in the third set on Sunday afternoon, so close to a quarterfinals berth, when her leg injury hit.
New York Yankees' Ben Rice became the first rookie in franchise history to hit three home runs in a game during a 14-4 win over the Red Sox.
Uruguay finished with 26 fouls and only one shot on goal. But it bruised and eventually beat mighty Brazil in a penalty shootout.
A Mets reliever's ERA went from 3.38 to 14.54.
The Fever overcame a second-half slump to win 83-78, with Clark putting up a historic stat line of 19 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds.
LA ended its eight-game losing streak with the overtime win despite a 35-point, 12-rebound, six-block night from Aces star A'ja Wilson.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman dig into what is going wrong with the Yankees, who was selected as an All-Star starter and give their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
The Yankees have lost 13 of their last 17.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Dak Prescott isn't under contract with the Cowboys beyond this season.
We're halfway through the MLB season, which means it's a perfect time to look ahead to how the upcoming free agent class is shaping up.
"He's OK, but that bounced right into his belly ... Oh, no. Not on the belly."
The Bucs had a nice surprise after Tom Brady retired. But is that success repeatable?
The 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest won't feel the same without Joey Chestnut, but the show must go on.
Howard Eskin, 73, was also banned from the 76ers' training facility until further notice.
The July 4, 1923, heavyweight title fight between Jack Dempsey and Tommy Gibbons in Shelby, Montana, stands out as one of the most economically disastrous events in boxing history.
Reese tallied a career-high 19 rebounds and maintained her place as the WNBA's leading rebounder.
JJ Redick is a first time head coach, but he'll have plenty of experience backing him up.
The American Outlaws and Barra 76 both released statements in the aftermath of the USMNT's Copa América exit. Public opinion is now clear that Berhalter must be replaced.