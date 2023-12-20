Eric Gordon sets up the nice finish
Jason Kelce took full responsibility for a false-start penalty that ended up costing the Eagles four points.
The Colts lose depth on both sides of the ball and their primary return specialist as they fight for a playoff spot in a competitive AFC race.
Tom Brady responded to news of Damontae Kazee's suspension for a hit by saying quarterbacks need to keep receivers out of dangerous spots.
49ers star Christian McCaffrey confessed on the ManningCast that a flop against the Eagles this season 'was some of my worst work.'
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots have claimed Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars, the NFL team announced Tuesday. The Jaguars paced Rourke on waivers Saturday. He began the season on Jacksonville's practice roster and had two stints on the team's active roster. By signing Rourke off waivers, the Patriots must place him on their 53-man active roster. Rourke is in his first NFL season after a standout 2022 CFL campaign with the B.C. Lions. The
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL suspended Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee without pay for the remainder of the season for what the league described as “repeated violations” of rules designed to protect player safety. The ruling, issued by NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan on Monday, means Kazee will miss Pittsburgh's final three regular-season games and any potential playoff games if the Steelers (7-7) advance to the postseason. Kazee was ejected from Pittsburgh's 30-13 loss
The Panthers marched 90 yards on an epic walk-off field goal drive in the 9-7 win over the Falcons on Sunday. Chuba Hubbard chose team over stats on the series.
The Seahawks backup says the game-winning play call was something he'll remember for the rest of his life.
This is the most L.A. thing you could possibly imagine.
DENVER (AP) — It was Russell Wilson who got a tongue-lashing from Sean Payton, but if the Denver Broncos blow their chance to end an eight-year playoff drought, it's the veteran head coach who will be getting an earful from fans over the same kinds of game management miscues that plagued his predecessor. The Broncos (7-7) have engineered a remarkable recovery from their 1-5 start that featured losses at home to underdogs quarterbacked by Jimmy Garoppolo, Sam Howell and Zach Wilson while Payton w
‘A true freshman starting Game 1? I have to put that in my head. That’s the competitor I am.’
Wyatt Kelce may not have a hang of the lingo, but she's always ready to cheer on her dad, mom Kylie Kelce tells PEOPLE
"I totally understand why he left. That's a lot, a lot of money.”
The final stage of the 2023 PGA Tour Q-School marks the first time since 2012 there were tour cards on the line.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams began the year in a self-described franchise remodel. With three games left in the regular season, it's clear this particular construction project is ahead of schedule. It might even be ready for a grand unveiling in the playoffs next month. With four wins in five games since their bye week, the Rams (7-7) have surged into NFC playoff position heading into a short week of preparation for a high-stakes game against New Orleans (7-7) on Thursday night. The R
Andy Ogletree won the 2019 U.S. Amateur at Pinehurst No. 2 and has been involved with LIV for the last two years.
Brent Seabrook was trying to find something. A three-time Stanley Cup champion forced to prematurely end his playing career in 2021 due to a lingering hip injury, the former Chicago Blackhawks defenceman considered plenty of options. Real estate or starting a business were on the table. Those would have been fine. The sport flowing through his veins, however, was the only true calling. And his wife, Dayna, knew it. "She's like, 'You just light up when you talk hockey. You're done playing, but it
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — As Bill Belichick finishes up what could be his final month as the New England Patriots coach, he’s drawing some effusive eulogies from the opposing sideline. Kansas City’s Andy Reid took time out after beating the Patriots 27-17 on Sunday to praise the six-time Super Bowl champion, who trails only Don Shula on the NFL’s career list for coaching victories. “He’s done an unbelievable job. Best in the business — ever. That’s what you’re talking about,” Reid said after the
OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have fired head coach D.J. Smith amid yet another losing season in the nation’s capital. The Senators made the announcement a day after Ottawa lost its fourth straight game with a 6-3 defeat to the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. Jacques Martin will take over on an interim basis. The Senators have missed the playoffs for four straight seasons under Smith. They are currently 12 points behind the Washington Capitals for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conferenc
The Atlanta Braves released Matt Carpenter, fewer than three days after acquiring the veteran infielder in a trade with the San Diego Padres, a league source told UPI on Monday.