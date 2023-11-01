Eric Gordon hits from way downtown

Associated Press

When Donald Trump tried to buy the Buffalo Bills in 2014, investment bankers doubted the NFL would allow it but encouraged him to stay in the running, according to internal emails aired Tuesday at the former president's civil fraud trial. “Trump has little chance of being approved by the NFL," given that he had owned casinos and had a role in the rival USFL's 1980s antitrust suit against the NFL, then-Morgan Stanley executive K. Don Cornwell wrote to colleagues in April 2014. “He probably does have the dough" and claimed he'd been courting the NFL, another Morgan Stanley banker, Jeffrey Holzschuh, wrote back, adding: “but never know the real facts with him.”