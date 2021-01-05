Eric Gordon with a deep 3 vs the Dallas Mavericks
TAMPA, Fla. — Jayson Tatum scored 40 points and the Boston Celtics rolled to a 126-114 win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night.Playing without three of their top guards, the Celtics shook off a slow start to lead by as many as 26 points in the second half. They shot 48.8% overall.Tatum turned the game around with 21 points in the second quarter. He hit five 3-pointers and converted all 13 free throws, finishing one point short of his career high set against New Orleans last January.Rookie guard Payton Pritchard had 23 points and eight assists for the Celtics (5-3), and Jaylen Brown scored 19. Robert Williams III came off the bench to contribute 11 points and 13 rebounds.Fred VanVleet led the Raptors (1-5) with 35 points and eight rebounds.BUCKS 125, PISTONS 115MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 43 points and Milwaukee defeated Detroit and moved above the .500 mark for the first time this season.The reigning two-time MVP scored 30 points by halftime, shot 17 of 24 from the floor overall and finished with nine rebounds.The Bucks (4-3) have won their last eight regular-season meetings with the Pistons, which represents the longest streak for either team in the history of the series.Detroit (1-6) played without two of its top three scorers in Blake Griffin and Josh Jackson.Jerami Grant and Derrick Rose led the Pistons with 24 points each. Sekou Doumbouya, Wayne Ellington and Svi Mykhailiuk added 13 apiece.KNICKS 113, HAWKS 108ATLANTA (AP) — Julius Randle scored 28 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, Austin Rivers hit a huge 3-pointer and New York rallied to beat Atlanta.Taking their second straight home loss after a 4-1 start to the season, the Hawks squandered a 13-point lead early in the second half and faded in the the closing minutes.RJ Barrett had 26 points and 11 rebounds, and Immanuel Quickley scored 16 for the Knicks.Trae Young had 31 points and 14 assists for the Hawks. De'Andre Hunter chipped in with 23 points.76ERS 118, HORNETS 101PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 14 points and 11 rebounds, Tobias Harris scored 22 points and Philadelphia beat Charlotte for its fourth straight win.The Sixers swept the two-game set necessitated on the schedule this season because of the pandemic and beat the Hornets for the 13th straight time. Philadelphia has not lost to Charlotte since Nov. 2, 2016.Ben Simmons was steady with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Danny Green hit three 3s for 13 points for Philadelphia.Gordon Hayward had 18 points and struggling Devonte' Graham added 15 for the Hornets, who also lost Saturday in Philly.
HOUSTON — Luka Doncic had 33 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists, and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 30 off the bench as the Dallas Mavericks used a big fourth quarter run to pull away in a 113-100 win over the Houston Rockets.Dallas was on top by 3 with about seven minutes remaining before using a 14-3 spurt, with seven points from Hardaway, to extend the lead to 106-92 with about 2 1/2 minutes remaining.Houston couldn’t get anything going as the Mavericks took over. The Rockets missed five shots and had two turnovers in that span.Hardaway, who made 8 of 10 3-point attempts, added another 3-pointer down the stretch to put the game out of reach.Christian Wood had 23 points to lead the Rockets and James Harden added 21.Both Doncic and Harden were back after sitting out in their team’s last game with injuries. Doncic returned after missing Sunday’s loss to Chicago with a bruised quadriceps. Harden played after sitting out on Saturday against the Kings because of a sprained ankle.The Mavericks led by seven points to start the fourth before Houston opened the quarter with an 8-1 run to tie it with about 10 minutes remaining. Eric Gordon made three free throws to get things going and Sterling Brown had a 3 that tied it.Dallas had a 16-point lead after a three-point play by Doncic with about eight minutes left in the third quarter. The Rockets then scored the next 14 points to get within 72-70 four minutes later. Harden had a step back 3-pointer in that stretch and Jae’Sean Tate capped it with six straight points.Doncic struggled during that time, turning the ball over three times and receiving a technical foul.The Mavericks finally ended a scoring drought with a 3-pointer by Hardaway with less than three minutes left in the quarter.Another 3-pointer by Hardaway later in the third extended the lead to six points before Gordon hit a 3 for Houston. But Doncic scored the last four points of the quarter to put the Mavericks up 84-77 entering the fourth.DeMarcus Cousins was ejected after receiving two technical fouls in about three minutes in the second quarter. The first one came when he and Willie Cauley-Stein both got one after jawing at each other after fighting for a rebound.Cousins was ejected when he yelled at an official after not getting a foul call after a layup with about nine minutes left in the first half. Houston coach Stephen Silas was clearly unhappy with the call and stood inches away from a referee pointing and arguing about it for a couple of minutes before he was pushed away by Harden.TIP-INSMavericks: James Johnson received a flagrant-1 foul after hitting Tate in the face on a foul in the third quarter. ... Cauley-Stein added 15 points with seven rebounds.Rockets: Danuel House missed the game with back spasms. ... Ben McLemore was available after sitting out the first four games while in isolation because of COVID-19 protocols but did not play.UP NEXTMavericks: Visit Denver on Thursday before returning home for games against Orlando and New Orleans this weekend.Rockets: Visit the Pacers on Wednesday before returning home for three straight games, with the last two coming against the Lakers.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsKristie Rieken, The Associated Press
MIAMI — Kelly Olynyk became the latest option in Miami’s starting lineup. He made a case to stick around.Olynyk made five 3-pointers on his way to 19 points, Bam Adebayo led all scorers with 20 on 9-for-10 shooting and the Heat beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-90 on Monday night.Miami has played six games, alternating losses then wins in all six, and has used a different starting five every time.“I think the starting lineup is so overstated in so many ways," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “The more important thing is us building consistency to how we want to play."Jimmy Butler scored 18 points for Miami, which used a 20-0 third quarter run to turn what was a four-point game into a runaway. Olynyk had 11 points in that spurt, including three 3-pointers, and the Heat stretched the lead to 35 — their biggest such cushion of the young season.“It's a different flow and a different game when you start," Olynyk said. “You can kind of let the game come to you. ... But nonetheless, you've got to play your role, whatever it is."Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 18 points for the Thunder, who sat their starters in the fourth quarter. Darius Bazley scored 16 and Luguentz Dort scored 12 for Oklahoma City — which saw its chance slip completely away during that five-minute stretch of the third quarter.“We want to be a team that plays 48 minutes,” Thunder coach Mark Daignault said.The Thunder were just 13 of 48 from 3-point range.“The way our offence is set up, guys are going to get open looks," Bazley said. “A lot of the teams we play, they're like packed into a shell ... guys are set up to get good looks, especially when you're playing off the ball."The Heat shot 57%; the Thunder shot 37%. Duncan Robinson scored 12 points for the Heat, all of them coming from 3-point range.Adebayo became the fourth player to have multiple games shooting 9-for-10 or better in Heat history, joining Hassan Whiteside (five times), Alonzo Mourning (four) and Udonis Haslem (three). Adebayo also went 9 for 10 on Jan. 5, 2020 against Portland.TIP-INSThunder: Rookie Aleksej Pokusevski (concussion protocol) missed the game. ... Oklahoma City was down 63-49 at the half, its biggest deficit at the break so far this season. ... The Thunder went 0 for 10 from the field during Miami’s 20-0 run, seven of those misses from 3-point range.Heat: Butler missed all six of his shots in Dallas on Friday, so the Heat got him a layup on the first possession of the game Monday. ... The Heat debuted their latest “Vice” court and uniform. ... Miami has played six games; it has led by at least 20 in two and trailed by at least 20 in two others.REF HURTCrew chief Kane Fitzgerald left with 3:50 remaining in the first quarter with a left leg injury, possibly to his hamstring. That left two officials to finish the game, referee Aaron Smith and umpire Brandon Schwab — a non-staff official.RARE WINMiami got a home win over the Thunder for the first time since Dec. 3, 2015. The Thunder didn’t come to Miami in 2017 or 2020; the 2017 quirk was just based on the way the schedules fell, and last season’s “home” game for the Heat was played inside the bubble at Walt Disney World.UP NEXTThunder: Visit New Orleans on Wednesday, the third game of a five-game trip.Heat: Host Boston on Wednesday, a rematch of the 2020 Eastern Conference finals.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsTim Reynolds, The Associated Press
EDMONTON — One image served as goalie Devon Levi's driving force as he and the other Canadian players waited out quarantine in their hotel rooms — playing for gold at the world junior hockey championship. Now the image is coming into focus. After beating Russia 5-0 in semifinal action on Monday, Canada will look to defend its title on Tuesday. "The picture of (playing for gold) has been probably our driving force since we got here," Levi said on a video call after Monday's win. "We've put in a lot to this. … It's a great feeling that we're here and that we got here. But the job's not done yet."The tilt between Canada and Russia on Monday was a rematch of last year's gold-medal game, which saw the Canadians claw their way back from a deficit for a dramatic 4-3 win.The tension was lower this year, however, with Canada dominating the Russians from the start. Alex Newhook returned from injury to put the host country on the board just 59 seconds into the game. There were fears that the Colorado Avalanche prospect from Corner Brook, N.L., would not return to the tournament after suffering an upper-body injury in Canada's final preliminary-round game against Finland on New Year's Eve. He missed Saturday's quarterfinal game against the Czech Republic but looked healthy on Monday when he scored his third goal of the tournament on his first shift of the game. Newhook's shot hit the back bar of the Russian net and popped back out before anyone registered the goal. Play continued until the goal horn was sounded and officials reviewed the video as Newhook's teammates congratulated him on the bench. "I had no idea. I thought it was straight crossbar and out," Newhook said. "But seeing the video after was a good feeling, for sure."Connor McMichael, Cole Perfetti and Braden Schneider added goals for the defending champs, and Dylan Cozens sealed the result with an empty netter. The 19-year-old from Whitehorse, Yukon, also had two assists in the game. With 16 points (eight goals, eight assists), he leads the tournament in scoring.Russian goaltender Yaroslav Askarov struggled to hang on to his stick at times and stopped 30-of-34 shots.Levi had 28 saves to collect his third shutout of the tournament, tying a record set by Canada's Justin Pogge in 2006.But the young netminder isn't focused on getting his name in the record books. "It's something to maybe look at after the tournament, but the job's not done yet," Levi said. One shot did get past Levi on Monday. Russia got on the board with less than three minutes to go in the second period only to have its goal disallowed.Canadian defenceman Justin Barron got tangled with Levi on a Russian power play, preventing the goaltender from getting all the way across the net in time to stop a shot from Mikhail Abramov.The Russians celebrated but Canada quickly challenged the call for an offside zone entry. Upon review, the officials agreed, waving off the goal. Scoring on the opportunity could have changed the game, said Russia's coach Igor Larionov."Nothing you can do. That's the rule," he said. The Russians simply didn't have enough energy and power to create the odd-man rushes they needed to topple the Canadians, Larionov said. “Team Canada played a good, solid game. They were solid defensively and very efficient offensively, too," he said. Canada was set learn its opponent for the gold-medal match later on Monday. The United States was facing Finland in the other semifinal game. There'll be pressure no matter who the team plays, said Canadian coach Andre Tourigny. "There's a lot of emotion in that tournament and you want to be in the last game," he said. "You want to be part of something special and that last game will be something special." Since coming together for selection camp way back in mid-November, Tourigny has been telling his players that they need to be ready for adversity. That mindset has helped them prepare for the challenge of fighting for gold, he said. "The way the leaders and the player deal with adversity every time there's adversity, that's what's made the difference to me," Tourigny said. "It's a really tough tournament, there's still a lot of hockey to be played here. … Tomorrow will be a hell of a game."This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2020. The Canadian Press
ORLANDO, Fla. — Free of the minutes’ restriction that had been placed on him early this season as he recovered from a hamstring injury, Orlando forward Aaron Gordon made the most of his extra time on the floor.Gordon broke out of a shooting slump Monday night, hitting six of nine 3-pointers on the way to a season-high 24 points as the Magic beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-83.Orlando snapped a two-game losing streak that had followed four straight victories to open the season. The Magic made a season-high 15 3-pointers, easily surpassing their previous season high of 11. Orlando entered the game 30th in the NBA in 3-point makes per game with nine.Gordon entered having made just three of 20 3-point attempts. He tied a career best with the six made 3s midway through the third quarter. Gordon scored 13 points in the third as the Magic broke open a close game. He also grabbed a season-best 11 rebounds in 28 minutes.“They bumped me up a little bit and I think I’m around 28 or 30 minutes now, and I want to be on the floor as much as I possibly can,” said Gordon, who is still nursing a hamstring injury from late last season. “I don’t want to be limited in any way. I just want to go out there and be free and play in the game’s flow.”Up two points at the break, Orlando outscored Cleveland 38-18 in the third period, pushing its lead to 89-67. The Magic made six of 10 shots from beyond the arc in the third period and posted their second-highest scoring quarter of the season.“We were better in the second half, but they’re hard to play against,” Magic coach Steve Clifford said of Cleveland’s zone defences. “They switch things up, which takes away your rhythm. In the second half, we did a better job of taking care of the ball and Aaron Gordon was great.”Nikola Vucevic scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while Terrence Ross chipped in 15 points off the bench. Khem Birch added 12 points and 12 rebounds, while rookie guard Cole Anthony added nine points, five rebounds and four assists.Cleveland lost its fifth straight to Orlando, a streak that dates to 2019. The Cavaliers are 1-3 since starting the season 3-0.Cleveland guard Collin Sexton scored 24 points and tied LeBron James’ franchise record for consecutive games with at least 20 points to open a season. Sexton, who came into Monday 10th in the NBA in scoring at 26 points per game, has scored at least 20 points in all seven games. James scored at least 20 in seven straight to open the 2004-05 season.Cedi Osman scored 13 of his 18 points in the first half and added seven rebounds and seven assists. Andre Drummond had 10 points and 14 rebounds for his seventh straight double-double.TIP INSCavaliers: Already without starters Kevin Love (calf strain), Darius Garland (shoulder strain) and Isaac Okoro (foot sprain), Cleveland lost guard Dante Exum to a left leg injury just 47 seconds in. Cleveland is already down seven players. “It is what it is and we’ve just got to figure it out,” Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. "We are down bodies and we talked about adversity a few games back and this is the epitome of it. We’ve just got to figure it out.”Magic: Magic coach Steve Clifford chatted with Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera on Monday morning to congratulate him on getting Washington to the NFL playoffs. Clifford and Rivera are close friends from their time together in Charlotte — the former with the Hornets and the latter while coaching the Panthers. “We communicated this morning and we have a good friendship,” Clifford said. “He’s a great coach and a tremendous human being. They’ve had a phenomenal season after a tough start. His teams always get better and better.’’UP NEXTCavaliers: Cleveland will play Orlando again on Wednesday.Magic: Orlando hosts Cleveland again on Wednesday. The Magic have won five in a row and eight of 11 against the Cavaliers.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJohn Denton, The Associated Press