Eric Gordon with a deep 3 vs the Milwaukee Bucks
Eric Gordon (Houston Rockets) with a deep 3 vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 12/10/2021
Fred VanVleet appreciates how high Scottie Barnes’s ceiling is in the NBA. And that’s exactly why he’s hard on him. VanVleet discussed Barnes’s improvement after the Raptors’ win over the Knicks, as well as what it’s been like to be a mentor to a young, promising player.
Gary Trent Jr., poured in 24 points, including a key three-pointer with just over a minute play, to lift the Toronto Raptors to a 90-87 victory over the New York Knicks on Friday.
For the first time since 1995, Nav Bhatia wasn't in attendance for a Raptors home game.
A close family cousin told the Associated Press that Thomas had suffered from seizures for more than a year.
Toronto said goodbye to Robbie Ray and Marcus Semien, but made some solid investments in its pitching corps.
It was a clean sweep for quarterback Zach Collaros and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday night at the CFL awards banquet.
The Vancouver Canucks announced Friday that executives Chris Gear and Jonathan Wall have been relieved of their duties as the NHL team continues to remake its front office.
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says concerns over "a whole host of issues" regarding the league's participation at the Beijing Olympics remain.
The NBA launched an investigation into the Suns and owner Robert Sarver last month.
The Indiana Pacers are reportedly looking to trade many of their core pieces. The Toronto Raptors, meanwhile, have the assets and draft capital to make a deal happen. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.
The half-dozen who played for the Canadian junior men's hockey team at age 16 are sprinkled with names like Gretzky, Crosby and McDavid. Connor Bedard wants to join that group.
What a loss for the football world.
Kerr will replace Gregg Popovich after helping lead the team to gold in Tokyo.
The northern Japanese city of Sapporo is a current front-runner to land the 2030 Games.
There are a lot of players worth selling high on in fantasy hockey, but Pierre-Luc Dubois isn't one of them.
The early reviews of the Siakam-Barnes tandem have been mixed. At points it’s looked great, other times it's yielded a lack of floor spacing. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.
The Los Angeles Rams will look for revenge on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals in just one of the many intriguing matchups of Week 14.
HOUSTON (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 41 points and 17 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks snapped the Houston Rockets' seven-game winning streak with a 123-114 victory Friday night. Houston had been red hot following the 15-game slide that preceded this run. The Rockets led by 10 at one point and hung around until the Bucks pulled away in the fourth. Eric Gordon's 3-pointer got Houston within 1 before Khris Middleton scored the last five points of a 7-0 stretch to extend Milwaukee's lead to 11
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 26 points and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated Detroit 109-93 on Friday night, extending the Pistons' losing streak to 11 games. Jonas Valanciunas had 17 points and 11 rebounds for New Orleans, which trailed by as many as 15 points in the second quarter but led by as many as 27 in the second half. Josh Hart had 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker also scored 14 for the Pelicans, who've showed signs of improvement in recent weeks while
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jarrett Allen scored 21 points and added 10 rebounds, Darius Garland and Kevin Love also had double-doubles, and the Cleveland Cavaliers used a fast start to cruise 123-106 over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Love scored 18 points and had 13 rebounds off the bench against his former team, and Garland scored 12 points to go with 12 assists. All told, Cleveland had seven players score in double digits: Lauri Markkanen (19), Isaac Okoro (16), Cedi Osman (13) and Evan