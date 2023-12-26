Eric Gordon with a 2 Pt vs. Dallas Mavericks

The mother of Alex Batty left her rented French home in the middle of the night hours after finding out that the teenager was returning to the UK, it has been claimed.
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic's frequent parade to the free-throw line was a sore subject for Steve Kerr. The Golden State coach doesn't feel like defense gets rewarded consistently enough in today's NBA. Jokic overcame an off day from the field by going 18 of 18 from the free-throw line and the Denver Nuggets extended their winning streak to five games by holding off the Warriors 120-114 on Monday. Jokic finished with 26 points despite a 4-of-12 showing from the floor. He set a career-high with hi
Frustrations boiled over late in the first half when Travis Kelce spiked his helmet on the sideline and coach Andy Reid was not happy.
Micah Parsons has frequently aired out his issues with NFL officiating, and the Cowboys star didn't hold back after Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.
ESPN released a snippet of the E:60 documentary profiling Chris Weidman's horrific leg break.
Conor McGregor is not happy with his inactivity in the UFC.
Cameras caught Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes screaming at the offensive linemen on the sideline.
Social media was buzzing about Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s Christmas pregame outfit. “Taylor must have dressed him lol,” said one fan.
The Chiefs’ downfall against the Raiders happened because they allowed the Raiders two defensive touchdowns in seven seconds.
The much anticipated and long awaited sale of 25% of the storied Manchester United football club has been confirmed in a $1.6 billion deal, the team announced Christmas Eve.
The 49ers suddenly had an extra defender on Monday night.
In his first game back from injury, Packers CB Jaire Alexander nearly committed a "big mistake" during the coin flip that could have cost Green Bay.
Postgame quotes from the podium, locker room after Dallas lost 22-20 to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Carolina Panthers players voiced their disagreement with two plays that in large part decided a close contest against the Green Bay Packers.
Hill caught nine passes for 99 yards in the Dolphins’ 22-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys to help Miami clinch a playoff spot.
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — FIFA warned Brazil on Sunday it could suspend its national teams and clubs from international competitions if an intervention by its soccer body leads to the election of a new president in January. FIFA said in a letter to a Brazilian soccer executive that the country's soccer body CBF could face suspension if it does not heed its call to wait and instead holds a swift election to replace Ednaldo Rodrigues as president regardless. The document was obtained by The Associated
DK Metcalf met Darrell Utley, his American Sign Language teacher, in person for the first time before the Seahawks' game against the Titans.
The holiday season has arrived and for football fans, it really is the most wonderful time of the year.
The NFL playoff picture is starting to come into focus. The Ravens have a prime opportunity ahead, while the Chiefs are facing an uphill battle.
Eastern Michigan's athletic director apologized to South Alabama on Sunday, a day after an EMU player raced onto the field after the 68 Ventures Bowl and punched an opposing player in the head, sparking a brawl. The confrontation happened as South Alabama's players, cheer squad and band lined up to sing the school song following a 59-10 rout of Eastern Michigan on Saturday night on its home field, Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. An unidentified EMU played charged into the group and punched a South Alabama player in the back of the head.