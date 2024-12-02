Eric Bischoff sounds off on AEW: "There's no hope for them."
Former WCW Executive, Eric Bischoff, appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and discussed the current state of All Elite Wrestling.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about the Mets signing Frankie Montas, the Cubs signing Matthew Boyd, and the Dodgers extending Tommy Edman before being joined by Liam Fennessy to talk about the Juan Soto-Red Sox rumors.
Clark went 40–24 in his five seasons at Appalachian State, including an upset of Texas A&M in 2022.
Dan Hurley thought his team was underrated coming into the season. But so far, the Huskies have only proven preseason rankings may have overvalued UConn.
Perez has been Max Verstappen's teammate at Red Bull Racing since 2021.
Nate Tice & Charles McDonald react to Week 13's best Sunday games including an ugly Falcons loss to the Chargers, the Eagles continuing to look strong against a tough Ravens team and more Jets sadness, what else?
What an insane way to finish the 2024 regular season! On this week's overreaction episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to the madness across college football during rivalry weekend. They dig deep into Ryan Day's inability to beat Michigan and discuss if it makes sense for him to move on from Ohio State.
It was the fourth straight win for the Wolverines over Ohio State.
Adams will sign with Detroit's practice squad with plans that he'll eventually be promoted to the active roster.
The school fired Brown this week ahead of its 35-30 loss to NC State.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman break down Ohio State's shocking loss to Michigan, Texas and Texas A&M's rivalry matchup and more.
Four rivalry games turned ugly when the winners brought flags out to midfield.
Fights. Jawing coaches. Shocking upsets. Welcome to Rivalry Week in the expanded College Football Playoff era.
Carnesecca was part of a memorable era in Big East basketball, coaching against the likes of John Thompson, Jim Boeheim and Rollie Massimino.
Ohio State should still be safely in the field despite its loss to Michigan while Texas can also feel good after beating Texas A&M.
The Buckeyes simply can't get over the hump against their rivals — even with all the advantages and no Jim Harbaugh this season. And that's clearly wearing on Day and the Ohio State faithful.
The Wolverines have won four straight against the Buckeyes.
Not since Nick Saban's first season has an Alabama team not won at least 10 games.
Welcome to our weekend preview show where we get you ready with everything you need to know heading into Sunday and Monday's action. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to share 4 burning fantasy questions he wants answered in Week 14.
DeVito was sacked four times during the Giants' Week 12 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Broncos had already forfeited two matches against the Spartans based on moral grounds. Now Boise State has done so a third time with a lot more at stake.