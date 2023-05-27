Erdogan urges Turks to vote in runoff election

STORY: Addressing flag-waving supporters in Istanbul's Beykoz district during his final campaign rally on Saturday (May 27), Erdogan urged a strong turnout.

"Are we running to the polls tomorrow? Will we cast our votes from the early hours in the morning? We will not miss anyone that voted in the first round," he said, as the crowd chanted "yes" in excitement.

A first round of voting on May 14 showed Erdogan with a lead over the opposition's Kemal Kilicdaroglu, and Erdogan's Islamist-rooted AK Party and its allies secured a parliamentary majority in the initial vote.