Erdogan Rival Kilicdaroglu Casts Vote in Ankara for Presidential Runoff

Turkish presidential challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu casted his vote in Ankara on Sunday, May 28, in a presidential runoff election to decide the country’s leader.

Earlier in May, neither Kilicdaroglu nor President Recep Tayyip Erdogan secured a majority vote in the general election.

Images show Kilicdaroglu and his wife Selvi Kilicdaroglu voting at Argentina Primary School on Sunday afternoon.

Ballot boxes across the country were expected to close early Sunday evening, TRT reported. Credit: Kemal Kilicdaroglu via Storyful